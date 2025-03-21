Brooks & Dunn Are Back On The Bus

Brooks & Dunn hit the road once again with their "Neon Moon Tour" this past weekend, bringing their sounds to Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas.

The tour highlights their legendary live show, featuring a setlist that spans their three-decade career. This weekend, the duo performed fan favorites like "My Maria,” "Brand New Man," “Only In America,” "Play Somethin' Country," and "Cheatin' Kind."

They recently earned the coveted Vocal Duo of the Year award at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, marking their 15th win in the category. With this victory, Brooks & Dunn tied for the most CMA Award wins ever, reaching 19 and solidifying their title as the best-selling country duo of all time. For tickets and more information, visit brooks-dunn.com.

Brooks & Dunn on the "Neon Moon Tour" in 2025:

3/27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

3/28 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

3/29 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

4/3 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

4/4 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

4/5 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

4/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

4/25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

4/26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

The legendary duo released their Reboot II album in November (11/15), and the guys were quite excited about the new batch of artists they got to cover their songs this time around.

Kix Brooks told us in an interview, "Well, one day our manager showed up, and he said, 'Guys, I think we could do this reboot thing again,' and I’m not sure how Ronnie felt about it, but I’m like, 'We already did that, right?' I think we both come from the school of, we don’t want this thing to be tired. We’re not just trying to do the same thing over again, and honestly, that was real different for us doing the Reboot I album. There were some neat takes on it, Kacey Musgraves certainly did a very different version of 'Neon Moon,' but for the most part, you know, we just kind of strayed, blurred the edges a little bit, I guess, for lack of a better way of saying it. It’s like, man, let’s turn this thing loose."

Reboot 2 Tracklist

Play Something Country (with Lainey Wilson)

Neon Moon (with Morgan Wallen)

Rock My World (Little Country Girl) (with Marcus King Band)​

Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You (with Megan Moroney)​

Brand New Man (with Warren Zeiders)​

Believe (with Jelly Roll)​

She Used to Be Mine (with Riley Green)​

She Likes to Get Out of Town (with The Cadillac Three)​

Boot Scootin’ Boogie (with Halestorm)​

That Ain’t No Way to Go (with Mitchell Tenpenny)​

How Long Gone (with The Earls of Leicester)​

I’ll Never Forgive My Heart (with Jake Worthington)​

She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind (with Hailey Whitters)​

Hard Workin’ Man (with Christone ”Kingfish” Ingram)​

Hillbilly Deluxe (with Hardy)​

Indian Summer (with Ernest)​

Drop in the Bucket (with A Thousand Horses)​