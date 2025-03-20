This Day in Country History: March 21

March 21 has been an eventful day in country music, with notable recordings, cultural milestones, performances, and benefit concerts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several country music artists have performed live at music events on March 21, including:

2006: Earl Scruggs played at The Kennedy Center with his Family and Friends band as part of Kennedy Center's Country: A Celebration of America's Music.

Cultural Milestones

Country music stars have received honors and given back to the community on March 21:

2018: Trace Adkins sang at the Jammin' to Beat the Blues benefit for mental health awareness in Nashville, Tennessee. Adkins performed alongside Blake Shelton, MercyMe, Craig Morgan, and High Valley.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some memorable country music recordings and performances from March 21 include:

2017: Country music vocal group Little Big Town performed in Australia for the first time at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney. By 2017, Little Big Town had already won two Grammy Awards.

Country Music Moments

Memorable country music moments happened on March 21, such as:

2016: LoCash singer Chris Lucas and his wife Kaitlyn welcomed their second child on March 21 at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. They named their daughter Remi McKenna Lucas.

