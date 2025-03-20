Rascal Flatts: Giving Kelly Clarkson The Lead

Ahead of the June 6 release of their Life Is A Highway: Duets Refueled album, Rascal Flatts just released their duet of “I’m Movin’ On” with Kelly Clarkson.



Listeners will notice that the song primarily features Kelly. Despite the fact that she and Gary LeVox are both powerhouse vocalists and could have sung the ever-loving daylights out of the song, what they delivered is a very beautiful but subtle version of “I’m Movin’ On.”

LeVox explained, "Yeah, ‘I’m Movin’ On’ that Kelly did was such a magical, moving moment, and she had already done the vocal by the time I got in there."

He continued, "And we just kinda listened to it really, and it was so good. And I think at that point in her life, that song, she was living it. And so, it was just right for her to do it and us just put a little salt and pepper on it.”

Jay DeMarcus added, "I think it’s kind of a nice surprise when you come out of nowhere at the end of that last verse. And that song, the kind of singers you guys are, it’d be easy to do every lick and every run and sing in the stratosphere, but that song is about the emotion of that message. And that’s what was front and center for me."

He concluded, "When she sang it, you felt it with conviction. And so, I think the restraint that’s shown on that arrangement is perfect for the message of that song."