Backstage Country

Rascal Flatts: Giving Kelly Clarkson The Lead

Ahead of the June 6 release of their Life Is A Highway: Duets Refueled album, Rascal Flatts just released their duet of “I’m Movin’ On” with Kelly Clarkson. Listeners will…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts on stage in a blue jacket, and Kelly Clarkson poses in a white dress.
Jason Kempin, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ahead of the June 6 release of their Life Is A Highway: Duets Refueled album, Rascal Flatts just released their duet of “I’m Movin’ On” with Kelly Clarkson.

Listeners will notice that the song primarily features Kelly. Despite the fact that she and Gary LeVox are both powerhouse vocalists and could have sung the ever-loving daylights out of the song, what they delivered is a very beautiful but subtle version of “I’m Movin’ On.”

LeVox explained, "Yeah, ‘I’m Movin’ On’ that Kelly did was such a magical, moving moment, and she had already done the vocal by the time I got in there."

He continued, "And we just kinda listened to it really, and it was so good. And I think at that point in her life, that song, she was living it. And so, it was just right for her to do it and us just put a little salt and pepper on it.”

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Jay DeMarcus added, "I think it’s kind of a nice surprise when you come out of nowhere at the end of that last verse. And that song, the kind of singers you guys are, it’d be easy to do every lick and every run and sing in the stratosphere, but that song is about the emotion of that message. And that’s what was front and center for me."

He concluded, "When she sang it, you felt it with conviction. And so, I think the restraint that’s shown on that arrangement is perfect for the message of that song."

"Life Is A Highway Tour" - Remaining Dates

3/20 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena SOLD OUT
3/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena LOW TICKET WARNING
3/22 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena SOLD OUT
3/27 Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
3/28 Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME SOLD OUT
3/29 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena LOW TICKET WARNING
4/3 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena SOLD OUT
4/4 Orlando, FL - Kia Center SOLD OUT
4/5 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT

Kelly ClarksonRascal Flatts
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Keith Urban’s Opry Memories Run Deep
MusicKeith Urban’s Opry Memories Run DeepNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
This Day in Country History: March 20
MusicThis Day in Country History: March 20kristina hall
Kelsea Ballerini poses in a skimpy black outfit.
MusicKelsea Ballerini Makes Crazy Busy Work For HerNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect