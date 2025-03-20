Morgan Wallen Books ‘SNL’ For A Third Time

Morgan Wallen is going back to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on the March 29 episode of the show. It will be Morgan's second time as the musical guest on SNL, and the third time he's been booked (his first appearance, set for October 2020, was canceled after he broke COVID-19 protocols before the show).

Wallen has yet to announce which songs he will be singing, but they are sure to come from his upcoming I'm The Problem album, which he said on Instagram this week was done. The March 29 episode will be hosted by Mikey Madison, who recently won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Anora.

I have spoken to Morgan over the years in interviews, but only a few times, as he stopped doing interviews after all his legal troubles. In one of those rare early interviews, the CMA's current Entertainer of the Year told me about his struggle to handle fame.

He said a few years back, "I've been trying to figure out how to do the right things the right way and that's my career as well. As far as the actual music part and career-wise, I feel very good creatively and comfortable with what I'm doing and with my fans, I feel like they understand me. I don't have to do anything different than I would normally do, so I feel very relaxed. I don't have to wear many hats. I just have one hat and they get that. So that part is really easy for me."