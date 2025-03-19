Luke Bryan’s Oldest Looks Just Like Dad

Backstage Country

Luke Bryan's oldest son, Bo, just turned 17, and his mom posted a sweet birthday tribute to her son, who looks a lot like his famous dad.

Caroline Bryan posted several photos to her Instagram of Bo, including ones of him on the football field, the baseball field, holding a big fish, sitting in the family car holding a birthday present, and one of him and his mom and dad on the front porch.

Caroline captioned the photos, "Love you so much Bo. Can’t believe you’re 17! Happy birthday my sweet boy! You’re seriously every parent’s dream…even though you act just like your Dad!! Love you BoBo!"

Bryan recently announced 30 dates on his 2025 "Country Song Came On Tour." The tour is named after a song on his latest album, Mind Of A Country Boy.

The new tour will kick off on May 29 in Bethel, N.Y., and will wrap up in late August in Indiana. The list of opening acts is lengthy: George Birge, Avery Anna, Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, Cole Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Randall King, Vincent Mason, Drake Milligan, Adrien Nunez, and Owen Riegling will all open select shows, with DJ Rock committed to the full tour.

Luke Bryan's 2025 "Country Song Came On" Tour Dates:

May 29 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
May 30 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 31 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
June 5 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amp. at Lakeview
June 6 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 12 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
June 13 — Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
June 19 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 20 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 21 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
June 26 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Country Stampede
June 27 — North Platte, Neb. @ NebraskaLand Days
June 28 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam
July 10 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 11 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 12 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 17 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 18 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
July 19 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
July 31 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 2 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star La

