Kelsea Ballerini Makes Crazy Busy Work For Her

Kelsea Ballerini is on top of her game these days as she is simultaneously headlining her first tour and knocking it out of the park each week as a coach…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Kelsea Ballerini is on top of her game these days as she is simultaneously headlining her first tour and knocking it out of the park each week as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

Right now, Kelsea's schedule is as busy as it's ever been, but the country star told me not long ago about how she makes being crazy-busy work. She admitted, "It's hard. It's really hard, actually. I feel like I've learned over the last few years that it's really good for me to like, to get really busy and sprint and then have a week where I can just decompress and think about it."

She added, "I also feel like I've been really lucky to surround myself in my life personally and with music, with people who celebrate with me, and also feel when things don't work with me. We just let ourselves win or lose together."

Ballerini recently wasn't happy with fans chanting an expletive about her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, while she sang her song "Penthouse."

Wearing a dazzling long black jacket over a red outfit, Ballerini shut fans down for the chant and even stopped singing the song mid-way. She told the crowd, "You have to stop that. Seriously."

She added, "We're three years past it. Everything's fine now. I sing this song for you now. It's not about me anymore. Please. Please."

She then walked to the front of the stage, saying, "All right, for everyone else moving forward with their life, will you sing this with me?" Then she sang the final verses of the song.

One fan posted the moment on TikToK.

Kelsea and Evans divorced in late 2022, and many of the songs on her Rolling Up The Welcome Mat album were inspired by the breakup. The couple met in 2016 while co-hosting Australia's Country Music Channel Awards. They were married for five years.

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
