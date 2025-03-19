Kelsea Ballerini Makes Crazy Busy Work For Her

Kelsea Ballerini is on top of her game these days as she is simultaneously headlining her first tour and knocking it out of the park each week as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

Right now, Kelsea's schedule is as busy as it's ever been, but the country star told me not long ago about how she makes being crazy-busy work. She admitted, "It's hard. It's really hard, actually. I feel like I've learned over the last few years that it's really good for me to like, to get really busy and sprint and then have a week where I can just decompress and think about it."

She added, "I also feel like I've been really lucky to surround myself in my life personally and with music, with people who celebrate with me, and also feel when things don't work with me. We just let ourselves win or lose together."

Ballerini recently wasn't happy with fans chanting an expletive about her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, while she sang her song "Penthouse."

Wearing a dazzling long black jacket over a red outfit, Ballerini shut fans down for the chant and even stopped singing the song mid-way. She told the crowd, "You have to stop that. Seriously."

She added, "We're three years past it. Everything's fine now. I sing this song for you now. It's not about me anymore. Please. Please."

She then walked to the front of the stage, saying, "All right, for everyone else moving forward with their life, will you sing this with me?" Then she sang the final verses of the song.

One fan posted the moment on TikToK.