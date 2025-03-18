Win Tickets to Darius Rucker
He’s rockin’ the stage like a wagon wheel! Darius Rucker is coming to Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend! Catch the “Alright” crooner at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort…
Darius Rucker is coming to Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend! Catch the "Alright" crooner at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on September 5, 2025. You don't want to miss him perform all your favorite songs like "Come Back Song", "Beers & Sunshine", "For the First Time", and so many more!
Coyote Country is giving away tickets before you can even buy them all week long! Tune in with Shawn Stevens and The Road Show with Ryan for your chance to win!
How to Enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of Contests: March 17 - 21, 2025
- How winners are selected: Trivia, text
- When the winner is selected: 10 am - 7pm
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 10
- Prize description: two (2) tickets to Darius Rucker
- Prize provided by: LiveNation
