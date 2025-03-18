Backstage Country

Win Tickets to Darius Rucker

He’s rockin’ the stage like a wagon wheel! Darius Rucker is coming to Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend! Catch the “Alright” crooner at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort…

Taya Williams
Darius Rucker

He's rockin' the stage like a wagon wheel!

Darius Rucker is coming to Las Vegas this Labor Day weekend! Catch the "Alright" crooner at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on September 5, 2025. You don't want to miss him perform all your favorite songs like "Come Back Song", "Beers & Sunshine", "For the First Time", and so many more!

TICKETS GO ON SALE SOON

Coyote Country is giving away tickets before you can even buy them all week long! Tune in with Shawn Stevens and The Road Show with Ryan for your chance to win!

How to Enter: Listen to Win

  • Dates of Contests: March 17 - 21, 2025
  • How winners are selected: Trivia, text
  • When the winner is selected: 10 am - 7pm
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 10
  • Prize description: two (2) tickets to Darius Rucker
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
Darius Rucker
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
live in the vineyard goes country contest graphic
ContestsThe Live In The Vineyard Goes Country FlyawayElizabeth Urban
Port of Subs Contest - Tale-Gate Party
ContestsWIN a TALE-gate Party for Your Class – Sponsored by Port of Subs!Slone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect