This Day in Country History: March 19

March 19 in country music history has seen an artist get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a duo sing at the Dover Air Force Base, and Luke Bryan close down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big hits and genre-changing milestones from March 19 include:

2002: Singer/songwriter/guitarist Bonnie Raitt received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Raitt is known for her distinctive singing style and blues-oriented guitar licks, with popular songs such as "In the Nick of Time" and "I Can't Make You Love Me."

2013: Kacey Musgrave released her debut album Same Trailer Different Park through Mercury Records Nashville. Today, Musgraves fuses country roots with progressive musical ideas to create her unique brand of country music.

Cultural Milestones

Shows and performances by country music artists have had a lasting impact on the music industry and culture:

2014: Country music duo The Swon Brothers and singer/actress Jana Kramer performed at a concert hosted by the United Service Organizations for troops stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. The USO is a nonprofit committed to keeping troops entertained and connected to family and society through live music, arts, and comedy.

2023: Luke Bryan closed out the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, drawing the largest crowd of the season. This event invests in Texas youth by providing year-round educational support within the Houston community.

Luke Bryan closed out the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, drawing the largest crowd of the season. This event invests in Texas youth by providing year-round educational support within the Houston community. 2025: Blake Shelton hosted Opry 100: A Live Celebration in honor of the Grand Ole Opry's 100th anniversary. The event featured numerous country music legends, including Garth Brooks. Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, and Trisha Yearwood.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Interesting performances on March 19 include:

2017: Country superstar Miranda Lambert performed at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Texas-born Lambert is known for country hits such as “Me and Charlie Talking” and “The House That Built Me."

2022: Miley Cyrus performed during Lollapalooza Chile 2022 alongside her father, country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 19 has seen challenges for traveling artists, political statements, and disruptions due to COVID-19:

2003: The South Carolina General Assembly formally requested the Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, to apologize for their unpatriotic statements against former President George W. Bush.

2013: Outlaw country music star David Allen Coe, known for songs such as "The Ride" and "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile," ran a red light in Ocala, Florida, before being struck by a tractor trailer.

Outlaw country music star David Allen Coe, known for songs such as "The Ride" and “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile," ran a red light in Ocala, Florida, before being struck by a tractor trailer. 2020: Brooks & Dunn announced they would reschedule their Reboot 2020 tour due to COVID-19 restrictions.