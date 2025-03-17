Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Flyaway

Beasley Media Group’s Multi-Station Newsletter Contest

March 2025

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN (EXCEPT MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY). A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF North Carolina, South Carolina; Columbia, Richmond, Burke, McDuffie, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington, Wilkes, and Lincoln Counties, GA; Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire; Clark County, NV, Nye County, NV, and Mohave Country, AZ; Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware; and Florida, WHO ARE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT TIME OF ENTRY OR THE AGE OF MAJORITY IN THEIR STATE OF RESIDENCE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. DESCRIPTION: The Beasley Media Group Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Flyaway Multi-Station Newsletter Contest (“Promotion”) will begin on March 17th, 2025, and end on March 30th, 2025. The Promotion is being conducted by Beasley Media Group, LLC, and its participating radio stations (the “Stations”) as listed below in Exhibit A. The Promotion, known as “The Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Flyaway,” on the Stations, will begin on March 17th, 2025, at 12:00AM Eastern Time (“ET”) (March 16th, 2025, at 9:00 PM Pacific Time (“PT”)), and end on March 30th, 2025, at 11:59 pm ET (8:59 AM PT). (“Promotion Period”).

2. ADMINISTRATOR: Beasley Media Group, LLC, 3033 Riviera Drive, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34103

3. ELIGIBILITY: This Promotion is open to all Station listeners who are 21 years of age or older as of the date of entry into the Promotion, who are legal US residents and reside in the North Carolina, South Carolina; Columbia, Richmond, Burke, McDuffie, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington, Wilkes, and Lincoln Counties, GA; Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire; Clark County, NV, Nye County, NV, and Mohave Country, AZ; Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware; and Florida, except where prohibited by law. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility. Employees, directors and officers and their immediate families (spouses and siblings, parents and children and their spouses) and household members of Beasley Media Group, and Promotion sponsors (if any), and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, distributors, affiliates, service providers, advertising and promotion agencies and companies involved in the design, implementation and execution of the Promotion (collectively the “Promotion Entities”), other radio stations in the metropolitan areas of the participating stations and members of their immediate families (parents, children, siblings, spouses) or persons living in the same households as such persons, whether related or not, are not eligible to participate or win. This Promotion is governed by Florida law and is subject to all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Promotion is void in Puerto Rico, and US Territories and jurisdictions (including overseas military installations) and where prohibited. Contestants are required to provide truthful information and Beasley Media will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. Beasley Media will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

4. AGREEMENT TO THE OFFICIAL RULES: By participating in the Promotion, each Contestant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these Official Rules and the decisions of the Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Winning the prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

5. HOW TO ENTER: A. To enter online, entrants must first opt-in to a participating Station’s newsletter at the URL listed in Exhibit A no later than 10:59PM ET (7:59PM PT) on March 29th, 2025. Users who have opted into a participating Station’s newsletter will receive at least one (1) email with a link to the Promotion online entry form. Stations may send multiple newsletters during the Promotion Period in their sole discretion. Entrants must follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form beginning on March 17th, 2025, at 12:00AM Eastern Time (“ET”) (March 16th, 2025 at 9:00 PM Pacific Time (“PT”)), and end on March 30th, 2025, at 11:59 pm ET (8:59 PM PT) (“Online Entry Period”). Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station's Privacy Policy. Limit one (1) entry per eligible person during the Online Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email address and regardless which Station’s newsletter link the entrant used to enter the Promotion. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator. Opting into a participating Station’s newsletter alone is not sufficient to gain entry into the Promotion. Entrants must complete and submit the online entry form to gain entry into the Promotion. B. Entrants who subscribe to multiple participating Stations’ newsletters may still only enter once in the Promotion. Subscribing to multiple participating Stations’ newsletters does not increase an entrant’s chance of winning. Entrants are not permitted to use multiple telephone numbers or email addresses. Additional entries will be disqualified by the Promotion Entities solely at their discretion. Each eligible entry submitted will automatically be included in the random drawing. For this Promotion only, restrictions that would prevent a listener from winning if he/she had won another recent Beasley Media station contest or promotion will not apply. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Beasley Media. Beasley Media’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. Any attempt by any Contestant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different identities, registrations or any other methods will void that Contestant’s entries, and that Contestant may be disqualified.

6. PRIZE: Up to one (1) Grand Prize will be awarded in the Promotion. The Grand Prize is being provided by Live In the Vineyard Goes Country and Visit Napa Valley and consists of the following prize assets: Access to all the Live In The Vineyard Goes Country events for winner and one (1) guest; Round-Trip Airfare (Winner + Guest, 21 or older) departing on April 22, 2025 and returning April 24, 2025 to/from a Napa Valley, CA area airport, and a standard double occupancy hotel room for two (2) nights (room + tax) in the Napa Valley, CA area checking in on April 22, 2025 and checking out on April 24, 2025. Depending on the location of winner’s residence, Station and/or prize provider may require winner to depart on Grand Prize trip on April 21, 2025, and will provide a third night of hotel on the night of April 21, 2025, at no charge to the winner. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is $4,000.00. The winner will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). Actual value may vary and any difference between stated value and actual value will not be awarded. Certain travel restrictions may apply. All other costs not specifically stated herein, including but not limited to those of, taxes, meals, tips and additional ground transportation, baggage fees, hotel room service, laundry service, alcoholic beverages, merchandise, souvenirs, and local and long-distance telephone calls are the responsibility of the winner. Selection of airline, hotel, and airline seat location at sole discretion of Station and/or prize provider. Airline regulations apply. The winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary and are responsible for obtaining all required travel documents, including, without limitation, passports for international travel. If applicable, the winner may be required to present a valid credit card upon hotel check-in to cover any incidental expenses incurred during the winner’s stay. Winner and guest must abide by all airline, hotel, and venue policies. The winner and guest must sign all required releases prior to booking of any travel. If winner is unwilling or unable to travel on the dates specified, the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to another winner at Station’s sole discretion. All travel is subject to availability and restrictions. If a prize-related event or travel is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Station and prize provider, their sole responsibility to the winner will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight. If winner chooses to take the trip without a guest, s/he will be awarded the prize elements for one person only, and the remainder of the prize will be forfeited without compensation. Winner understands that there are inherent risks involved in travel and that these risks may be present before, during and after the trip. In addition, winner and guest(s) should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before, during and after the trip. Prizes or prize certificates must be claimed as described by the Stations at the time of winning. Prize or prize certificate must be claimed within five (5) days of winning the Grand Prize. Failure to claim Prize by the specified time will result in forfeiture of the prize. It is the winner’s sole responsibility to claim the Prize or prize certificate within the timeline provided in these Official Rules.

7. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as follows: Winner be selected in a Station-conducted random drawing on March 31st, 2025, at 12:00PM ET/ [9:00AM PT] from all combined eligible online entries received during the Online Entry Period on each Station’s website. Odds of being selected as the winner depend on the number of combined eligible online entries received for each random drawing. Winner will be notified of winning by telephone and/or email promptly following the random drawing. Decisions of Beasley Media with respect to the Promotion are final.

8. CONDITIONS: a. By participating, Contestants agree to: (a) release Promotion Entities, their respective directors, officers, agents and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all liability for any claims, costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by their participation, including the unauthorized or illegal access to personally identifiable or sensitive information or the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize; and (b) except where prohibited by law, consent to the use by Beasley Media, the Station, or any other participating station, or their designees or agents, of winner’s name, hometown, likeness, statements and other personally identifiable information for promotion, advertising and marketing purposes in any media throughout the world without additional consideration and consent or prior review. To the extent not prohibited by law, winners also agree to provide Beasley Media with an interview, which may be used in connection with the Promotion. Promotion Entities are not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of Entry information, or for any human or other error, late, lost, or misdirected mail, or any other error or malfunction related to or resulting from participation in this Promotion. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE, TAMPER WITH THE ENTRY PROCESS, OR OTHERWISE UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, PROMOTION ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO COOPERATE IN THE PROSECUTION OF ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL(S) AND TO PURSUE ALL REMEDIES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. If for any reason the Promotion is not able to be executed as planned (in whole or in part), due to computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, action of entrants, technical failures, or any other causes which in the opinion of Administrator and/or Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Promotion, Administrator and/or Sponsor reserves the right at their sole discretion to disqualify any suspect entry or Contestant and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion. In the event of any cancellation, termination or suspension, notice thereof will be posted at the stations website and/or the event(s) and determination of the prize winner will be made from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the termination, cancellation or suspension, as Administrator and/or Sponsor determines in their sole discretion. Entries not complying with all rules are subject to disqualification. b. Payments of all federal, state, and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other commonly owned stations in the Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a completed Form W-9 or equivalent upon request will result in forfeiture of the prize. Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS. c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless Beasley Media, the Promotion’s sponsor(s), the participating radio stations, their licensees, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, their advertising and promotional agencies, prize suppliers, and participating sponsors, and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize and participation in the Promotion, including but not limited to any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, or invasion of privacy and prize delivery. d. Beasley Media’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of Beasley Media, including any force majeure event or other event of local or national importance, any segment of the Promotion is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, Beasley Media reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism, or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control. e. Contestants understand, acknowledge and agree that the Released Parties shall not be liable for losses or injuries of any kind resulting from the rejection of an entry given Beasley Media’s belief that the contestant was abusing or tampering with the Promotion entry process in any manner or due to any technical malfunction of the telephone or network transmission line or any entries that are late, delayed, garbled, incomplete, misdirected, lost, corrupted or otherwise not in compliance with the rules or applicable law. f. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering, or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure, or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, equipment malfunctions, disconnections, or other technological failures, dropped calls or interruptions; (v) misdirected, misdialed, incomplete, incorrect, or late mobile text or website entries; and (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, or substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. g. Any disputes that may arise hereunder shall be governed in all respects by the laws of the State of Florida without regard to the conflicts of laws principles of any jurisdiction. Venue with respect to any such disputes shall be had in the state and federal courts of the State of Florida. h. ENTRANT’S PERSONAL INFORMATION: Information collected from Contestants is subject to the Beasley Media’s Privacy Statement for U.S. Consumers, http://bbgi.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Beasley-Privacy-Policy-As-Of-April-19-2017.pdf. All requests must be received by May 31st, 2025. For copies of the Official Rules or for a list of winners following completion of the Promotion, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents are not required to include return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to Beasley Media’s Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Flyaway Multi-Station Newsletter Contest Winner List or Official Rules Request, Beasley Media Group, 3033 Riviera Drive, Suite 200, Naples, FL 3410.

Exhibit A: Participating Stations