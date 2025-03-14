Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: March 14-March 16

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend in Las Vegas, with various thrilling events, from a high-energy Las Vegas Club Crawl to live performances and scenic getaways. The St. Patrick's Day Las Vegas Club Crawl offers VIP access to top clubs, drink specials, and exclusive experiences. If you're a nature enthusiast, head to Red Rock Canyon for stunning landscapes and outdoor activities. You can also enjoy an authentic tribute show to The Doors and performances by The Chainsmokers and Popovich Comedy Pet Theater.

The St. Patrick's Day Las Vegas Club Crawl offers a VIP nightlife experience with entry to top Vegas clubs, no cover charges, drink specials, and a party bus ride with free drinks. You'll enjoy performances from major artists and DJs while guided by party hosts. The event includes stops at three to four venues, ensuring a high-energy celebration with exclusive perks. Check-in begins at the first venue, where the night kicks off before heading to the additional destinations.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Red Rock Canyon offers scenic views, hiking trails, wildlife, and cultural resources. Its Visitor Center features exhibits and a store. Timed reservations are required to access the Scenic Loop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Oct. through May). You can make reservations online and enter pass details if you have an annual or lifetime pass

The Ultimate Doors/Outlaw Acoustic

The Ultimate Doors tribute band is dedicated to authentically recreating the music and performances of The Doors. With meticulous attention to detail, the band uses the same equipment and costumes as the original group. Their high-energy performances transport audiences to the late 1960s, with each band member embodying their iconic counterpart. Fans of all generations can enjoy an authentic experience of Jim Morrison and The Doors' legendary live shows. Check it out at Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill this St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Other Events

There's an array of entertaining events in Las Vegas during the St. Patrick's Day weekend. From live performances to thrilling races, there's something you're sure to enjoy.