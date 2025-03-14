Rascal Flatts Explains Duets Project Time Span

Rascal Flatts just announced their new album, Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets, will be released on June 6. In addition to their latest single, "I Dare You" with the Jonas Brothers, the album will feature Rascal Flatts singing some of their biggest hits with other artists, including Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, The Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, and Carly Pearce.

According to the guys, the project has been in the works for a while. Joe Don Rooney told us in an interview, "This has been a project that’s been going on for five years-plus. You know, it just takes time. The Backstreet Boys is the first thing we did, and it turned out great. And that kind of kicked things off. And then we had a little pause there for a little bit. We got back on the horse and finally rounded it out. So proud of this project. Grateful to be able to do it.”

Gary LeVox added, "It’s good stuff."

After 25 years in the business, the trio has a lot of friends and colleagues they could’ve called on to be part of their new duets album, but they explain how the thought process of who to invite evolved over time.

Gary explains, "Initially, it was gonna be people that opened for us on tour or somebody that our music has influenced. And you know, it was such a long process to get it all done. We still got a lot of people that opened for us, like Carly Pearce is on the project, and then…"