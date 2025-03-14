Las Vegas Hosts First Mariachi Extravaganza with $10,000 in Prizes for Student Musicians

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 17: A mariachi band performs as Canelo Alvarez makes his ring walk before his super middleweight title fight against Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez retained his titles with a unanimous-decision victory.

Mariachi Extravaganza Las Vegas – West Coast Region, the first of its kind in this city, was the latest chapter for a San Antonio-bred festival in a way that pumped the heart of Las Vegas with mariachi energy and passion. The event featured over 300 participants from both sides of North America. It served as a prestigious stage for young mariachi musicians to present their God-given gifts as they perpetuate the mariachi tradition.

School-based mariachi groups and vocalists at the top of their class competed for championship titles, with $10,000 worth of prizes, scholarships, and grants awarded to the winners. This says a lot for a festival created in partnership with the UNLV School of Music and MPR to provide students with an avenue for prestigious competition and an opportunity to meet like-minded peers from all over the United States.

“It's important that our students from Las Vegas develop as young artists by having the opportunity to compete against the best schools in the country,” said Stephen Blanco, UNLV's Mariachi Director and a key festival organizer. “Students from Las Vegas will compete against students from California, Texas, Arizona, and other parts of the U.S., where they will have the opportunity to win scholarships, prizes, and a chance to perform at the Mariachi Extravaganza grand finale concert.”

The competition featured award-winning mariachi groups from South Texas and top artists from 20 cities nationwide, solidifying its reputation as one of the premier mariachi festivals in the country. The event also celebrated the exponential growth of mariachi programs in Las Vegas, where 8,200 Clark County School District students are enrolled in mariachi education—the highest number anywhere in the nation.

Colleges like UNLV, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the College of Southern Nevada have expanded their mariachi programs, ensuring that a new generation of musicians is born and bolstering mariachi's place in higher education.