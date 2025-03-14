Las Vegas Grand Prix Slashes 2025 Ticket Prices by 35%, Adds Payment Plans

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas Grand Prix is taking serious steps toward accessibility through dramatically reduced ticket prices. Emily Prazer, the new president and chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, stressed the efforts to keep the Grand Prix affordable while providing a premier experience.

"Our goal has always been to create a world-class event for every fan, and that commitment is stronger than ever in 2025," Emily Prazer, the new president and CEO for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Apr. 9, with early access for American Express cardholders on Apr. 2 and Nevada residents on Apr. 8. General admission will now start at $50, and a three-day pass will cost $400, giving fans more reasonable ticketing options. Even luxurious ticket options have dropped sharply: The Bellagio Fountain Zone went from $12,500 to $7,750, and the Lewis Hamilton Grandstand from $1,500 to $875.

A significant change this year is a return to purchased food and beverage in general admission areas rather than an all-inclusive offering, which should help lower prices and curb food waste. Tickets are 35% cheaper on average than in 2024; single-day tickets are almost 67% down on last year's $150 minimum price. Customized payment structures will even be in place to make attending as accessible as possible, allowing fans to pay in installments up to August 2025.

General admission, grandstand, and hospitality options will all be available as part of ticketing, appealing to various fan experiences. Part of that will be a high-end hospitality package, which can cost as much as $25,000 for elevated access for a race weekend.