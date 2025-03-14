Backstage Country

Lainey Wilson Has Been Playing Tourist All Over Europe

Lainey Wilson has been in Europe this week on tour, and she’s been working overtime playing tourist and posting photos and videos of herself out and about in various countries….

Lainey posted a bunch from the days she was in Switzerland, and Belgium, and her latest post was while she was in Germany and the Netherlands.

She captioned the post from Germany and Holland -- which features her in front of graffiti walls, on stage at several shows, and out and about in the streets of several cities in both countries wearing a ball cap and sunglasses -- "I couldn’t even wait a whole year to come back to Germany & the Netherlands. There was magic in the air the last couple of nights. #WhirlwindWorldTour."

Many fans responded, including one international fan who wrote, "Wonderful Copenhagen tomorrow and then we’ll also see you in London." One French fan said in French (through translation), "Good evening Lainey Wilson. Super very nice video of you. I wish you a great evening friendship."

See that post here.

In other Lainey news: Her new [inlink id="lainey-wilson-whataburger-ad" text="30-second ad"] for Whataburger is described by People as "fun." The publication got a sneak peek of the ad that features Lainey performing in front of a roaring crowd, cutting to her taking selfies with fans and hopping on her tour bus.

As the bus rolls down a scenic route, Wilson exclaims, "I'm so hungry I could eat all the tires off this bus!" Then, a memory montage plays of her out on the road and meeting fans. The country star then instigates a pillow fight with band members on her bus and raids the bus kitchen, which is full of Whataburger snacks.

