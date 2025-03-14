Dierks Bentley Releases New ‘Cold’ Collaboration

Dierks Bentley has released the second track from his next (yet to be titled) album. This track is a collaboration with co-writer Stephen Wilson Jr. for a tribute to a currency stronger than the dollar in “Cold Beer Can."

Written at a small writer’s camp in Nashville last year, Bentley and Wilson got the assist from Luke Dick and Jon Randall for what is described as a "deep-feeling track that has a meaning deeper than its title would suggest."

Dierks says of the new song, "I was a really big fan of Stephen’s and asked him to jump in on some writes with me, and we ended up writing two songs that both made the new record."

He added, "What I love about this song is that the title and idea seem like such familiar territory for country music, but when you actually dig into the lyrics of the song, it’s much more meaningful. I asked him to come in and lay down some acoustic guitar parts once we got in the studio, and he crushed it.”

Wilson Jr. noted, "There are some things that money just can’t buy. People crave an experience. Sometimes, bartering is required. A fermented meeting ground, perhaps. A cold beer can be a simple and affordable catalyst in the chemical and emotional reactions of this human life. Humans are looking for something to carry us on or bring us together.”

According to his website, Wilson Jr. is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who blends country, grunge, and indie rock into a unique sound. The self-taught musician from rural Southern Indiana describes his style as “Death Cab For Country” and cites influences like Nirvana, John Mellencamp, and Willie Nelson.