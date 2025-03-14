Backstage Country

Dierks Bentley Releases New ‘Cold’ Collaboration

Dierks Bentley has released the second track from his next (yet to be titled) album. This track is a collaboration with co-writer Stephen Wilson Jr. for a tribute to a…

Dierks Bentley has released the second track from his next (yet to be titled) album. This track is a collaboration with co-writer Stephen Wilson Jr. for a tribute to a currency stronger than the dollar in “Cold Beer Can."

Written at a small writer’s camp in Nashville last year, Bentley and Wilson got the assist from Luke Dick and Jon Randall for what is described as a "deep-feeling track that has a meaning deeper than its title would suggest."

Dierks says of the new song, "I was a really big fan of Stephen’s and asked him to jump in on some writes with me, and we ended up writing two songs that both made the new record."

He added, "What I love about this song is that the title and idea seem like such familiar territory for country music, but when you actually dig into the lyrics of the song, it’s much more meaningful. I asked him to come in and lay down some acoustic guitar parts once we got in the studio, and he crushed it.”

Wilson Jr. noted, "There are some things that money just can’t buy. People crave an experience. Sometimes, bartering is required. A fermented meeting ground, perhaps. A cold beer can be a simple and affordable catalyst in the chemical and emotional reactions of this human life. Humans are looking for something to carry us on or bring us together.”

According to his website, Wilson Jr. is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who blends country, grunge, and indie rock into a unique sound. The self-taught musician from rural Southern Indiana describes his style as “Death Cab For Country” and cites influences like Nirvana, John Mellencamp, and Willie Nelson.

The two singer/songwriter's music video for the song takes place in a bar, complete with a pool table.

Dierks Bentley
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
