Backstage Country

Blake Shelton Announces New Album Details

After nearly four years since his last studio album, Blake Shelton is back with For Recreational Use Only, his debut for his new record label home, BBR Music Group Nashville….

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Blake Shelton Had To Record This TV Theme Song  - Blake in a blue blazer
Jason Davis/Getty Images

After nearly four years since his last studio album, Blake Shelton is back with For Recreational Use Only, his debut for his new record label home, BBR Music Group Nashville. The album will be released on May 9.

Blake said, "It’s been a long time since we had a new album out, and I want to thank the songwriters and musicians who helped bring this record to life. Scott [Hendricks] and I have been working on this music for years, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with the fans."

Shelton's new song “Texas,” from the project is in the Top 10 this week, and he has released a new song called "Let Him In Anyway."

He says of the new song, "'Let Him In Anyway' is one of the most powerful songs I’ve ever had the chance to record. Hardy is a co-writer and a friend, and I’ve never heard a song like this before. When I first listened to it, I knew it was something special. It’s an honor to bring it to life, and I’m incredibly proud of the record we made."

Spanning 12 tracks, For Recreational Use Only is said by the label to "capture life’s highs and lows with authentic storytelling, raw emotion, and unforgettable melodies." The album also features special guest appearances from superstar Gwen Stefani, country legend John Anderson, and longtime friend and tourmate Craig Morgan.

Currently, on the road with his sold-out "Friends & Heroes Tour," Blake is joined by an all-star lineup, including Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and Emily Ann Roberts.

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

For Recreational Use Only Tracklist:

  1. Stay Country or Die Tryin’ - (Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, Beau Bailey)
  2. Texas - (Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman)
  3. Hangin’ On (feat. Gwen Stefani) - (Sam Ellis, Charles Kelley, Greylan James)
  4. Strangers - (Michael Hardy, Zach Crowell, Jameson Rodgers)
  5. Let Him In Anyway - (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark, Carson Wallace)
  6. Heaven Sweet Home (feat. Craig Morgan) - (Chris Tompkins, Sarah Buxton, Jake Rose)
  7. Life’s Been Comin’ Too Fast - (Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy, Lindsay Rimes)
  8. Don’t Mississippi - (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne)
  9. All of My Love - (Colton Swon, Zach Swon)
  10. Cold Can - (Bobby Pinson, Josh Osborne, Andrew DeRoberts)
  11. The Keys - (Jay Brunswick, Brock Berryhill, Bobby Pinson)
  12. Years (feat. John Anderson) - (Pat McLaughlin, John Anderson, David Ferguson, Daniel Auerbach)
Blake Shelton
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Lainey Wilson singing on stage
MusicLainey Wilson Has Been Playing Tourist All Over EuropeNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City
MusicCarrie Underwood: No One Could Have Predicted ThisNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Dierks Bentley on stage in a black t-shirt and black denim jacket
MusicDierks Bentley Releases New ‘Cold’ CollaborationNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect