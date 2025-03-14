Blake Shelton Announces New Album Details

After nearly four years since his last studio album, Blake Shelton is back with For Recreational Use Only, his debut for his new record label home, BBR Music Group Nashville. The album will be released on May 9.

Blake said, "It’s been a long time since we had a new album out, and I want to thank the songwriters and musicians who helped bring this record to life. Scott [Hendricks] and I have been working on this music for years, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with the fans."

Shelton's new song “Texas,” from the project is in the Top 10 this week, and he has released a new song called "Let Him In Anyway."

He says of the new song, "'Let Him In Anyway' is one of the most powerful songs I’ve ever had the chance to record. Hardy is a co-writer and a friend, and I’ve never heard a song like this before. When I first listened to it, I knew it was something special. It’s an honor to bring it to life, and I’m incredibly proud of the record we made."

Spanning 12 tracks, For Recreational Use Only is said by the label to "capture life’s highs and lows with authentic storytelling, raw emotion, and unforgettable melodies." The album also features special guest appearances from superstar Gwen Stefani, country legend John Anderson, and longtime friend and tourmate Craig Morgan.

Currently, on the road with his sold-out "Friends & Heroes Tour," Blake is joined by an all-star lineup, including Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and Emily Ann Roberts.

For Recreational Use Only Tracklist: