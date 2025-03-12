Backstage Country

Tyler Hubbard Is Headed Across The Pond

Tyler Hubbard is headed across the pond to the U.K. to perform at C2C (Country to Country). He’s set to join Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Nate Smith, Shaboozey,…

Tyler Hubbard on the CMA red carpet in a brown pleaded suit
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tyler Hubbard is headed across the pond to the U.K. to perform at C2C (Country to Country). He’s set to join Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Nate Smith, Shaboozey, Chayce Beckham, and many others for the three-day festival.

Tyler is excited about returning to C2C and is looking forward to getting some hang time with Dierks and his crew. He told us, "The C2C Festival has now become a thing, and you can just tell the fans show up with tons of passion and tons of energy. (I) had a great time years back when I did C2C, and I’m looking forward to this one."

He continued, “I’m not super familiar with Glasgow or Belfast. I think I’ve been there briefly. I spent some time in London and decided to go back. I think we’re kind of homebasing out of there, so I’ll be there for a few days. So, I’ll probably get some time to explore and hang out in London, but the other places, I think it’s three shows back-to-back, so we’ll probably be running and gunning a bit and not get to explore a whole lot."

Hubbard concluded, "I’m excited! I’m really pumped to play some shows with Dierks. It’s been a while since we’ve done anything together. I love Dierks. I love his band, and it’s gonna be a good time for sure, and just excited to play some country music.”

Tyler, who is sitting inside the Top 25 on the country charts with "Park," will perform at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland on March 14, the O2 Arena in London, England on March 15, and at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 16.

Tyler Hubbard
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
