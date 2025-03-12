Tyler Hubbard is headed across the pond to the U.K. to perform at C2C (Country to Country). He’s set to join Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Nate Smith, Shaboozey, Chayce Beckham, and many others for the three-day festival.

Tyler is excited about returning to C2C and is looking forward to getting some hang time with Dierks and his crew. He told us, "The C2C Festival has now become a thing, and you can just tell the fans show up with tons of passion and tons of energy. (I) had a great time years back when I did C2C, and I’m looking forward to this one."

He continued, “I’m not super familiar with Glasgow or Belfast. I think I’ve been there briefly. I spent some time in London and decided to go back. I think we’re kind of homebasing out of there, so I’ll be there for a few days. So, I’ll probably get some time to explore and hang out in London, but the other places, I think it’s three shows back-to-back, so we’ll probably be running and gunning a bit and not get to explore a whole lot."

Hubbard concluded, "I’m excited! I’m really pumped to play some shows with Dierks. It’s been a while since we’ve done anything together. I love Dierks. I love his band, and it’s gonna be a good time for sure, and just excited to play some country music.”