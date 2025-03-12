Lainey Wilson: Details On Her Upcoming Whataburger Ad

Backstage Country

Lainey Wilson’s new 30-second ad for Whataburger is being described by People as “fun.” The publication got a sneak peek of the ad that features Lainey performing in front of…

Country Music News Lainey Wilson attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California.
Lainey Wilson's new 30-second ad for Whataburger is being described by People as "fun." The publication got a sneak peek of the ad that features Lainey performing in front of a roaring crowd, cutting to her taking selfies with fans and hopping on her tour bus.

As the bus rolls down a scenic route, Wilson exclaims, "I'm so hungry I could eat all the tires off this bus!" Then a memory motage plays of her out on the road and meeting fans. Then, the country star instigates a pillow fight with band members on her bus and raids the bus kitchen, which is full of Whataburger snacks.

Lainey says in the ad, "When you're on the road, there's a lot of late nights. A lot of early mornings, a lot of honey butter chicken biscuits. And a lot of great times with my band."

"You hear my belly growling?" Wilson says. She pulls up a photo of a honey butter chicken biscuit. "Yup, I'm gonna need one of those, right now."

The singer and the tour bus pull up to a Whataburger and order a full spread of menu items. She says, "What-a-BURGER!"

The Whataburger logo then flashes with a message beneath: "Tell 'em Lainey sent ya."

The superstar first posted about her partnership with Whataburger back in January on Instagram.

See that post here.

Wilson [inlink id="lainey-wilson-whirwind-tour-starts" text="recently posted"] photos of herself in a photo session wearing a black hat and black leather jacket and talked about her trip to Europe to play for fans and kick off her 2025 "WhilrlWind" tour.

Lainey captioned the post on Instagram, "The #WhirlwindWorldTour kicks off in Europe. I feel like I’ve been counting down the days since I put this record out, and it’s hard to believe that it’s finally here. Let’s get this party started"

See that post here.

Lainey's remaining European tour dates are listed below. Meanwhile, she starts her tour in the States on May 30 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Lainey's Remaining European 'WhirlWind' Tour Dates:

Mar. 12 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega Main
Mar. 14 — London, UK — O2 Arena
Mar. 15 — Belfast, N. Ireland — SSE Arena
Mar. 16 — Glasgow, Scotland — The SSE Hydro
Mar. 18 — Kingston upon Thames, UK — Banquet Records
Mar. 19 — Paris, FR — Elysée Montmartre

Lainey Wilson
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
