Lainey Wilson: Details On Her Upcoming Whataburger Ad

Lainey Wilson's new 30-second ad for Whataburger is being described by People as "fun." The publication got a sneak peek of the ad that features Lainey performing in front of a roaring crowd, cutting to her taking selfies with fans and hopping on her tour bus.

As the bus rolls down a scenic route, Wilson exclaims, "I'm so hungry I could eat all the tires off this bus!" Then a memory motage plays of her out on the road and meeting fans. Then, the country star instigates a pillow fight with band members on her bus and raids the bus kitchen, which is full of Whataburger snacks.

Lainey says in the ad, "When you're on the road, there's a lot of late nights. A lot of early mornings, a lot of honey butter chicken biscuits. And a lot of great times with my band."

"You hear my belly growling?" Wilson says. She pulls up a photo of a honey butter chicken biscuit. "Yup, I'm gonna need one of those, right now."

The singer and the tour bus pull up to a Whataburger and order a full spread of menu items. She says, "What-a-BURGER!"

The Whataburger logo then flashes with a message beneath: "Tell 'em Lainey sent ya."

The superstar first posted about her partnership with Whataburger back in January on Instagram.

Wilson [inlink id="lainey-wilson-whirwind-tour-starts" text="recently posted"] photos of herself in a photo session wearing a black hat and black leather jacket and talked about her trip to Europe to play for fans and kick off her 2025 "WhilrlWind" tour.

Lainey captioned the post on Instagram, "The #WhirlwindWorldTour kicks off in Europe. I feel like I’ve been counting down the days since I put this record out, and it’s hard to believe that it’s finally here. Let’s get this party started"

Lainey's remaining European tour dates are listed below. Meanwhile, she starts her tour in the States on May 30 in Panama City Beach, Florida.