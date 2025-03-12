Keith Urban: What His Early Goals Were

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Keith Urban was in Dallas and Oklahoma City recently for the second and third stops as part of Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton’s new show, The Road. Premiering this Fall on CBS and Paramount+, The Road has been described as a headliner’s journey to discover the next big artist.

The contestants will compete to join Keith at subsequent tapings to secure a spot in the next town. Other stops for the show include Tulsa, Little Rock, Memphis, and Nashville.

Urban only had a few goals when he first started his music career many years ago. They weren’t particularly specific, except to move to Nashville and get his original songs on the radio.

He told us of his early goals in a recent interview, "They were very vague. I didn’t have a lot of specificity. All I wanted to do was live in America — in Nashville — make records, see if I could get some of those songs on the radio, see if I could get some songs that people know, and then those people maybe want to come and see those songs live and then I could tour with my own music as a live performer."

He added, "That’s it. That’s all I wanted to do. So, from that standpoint, I checked those boxes a long time ago, but then like anything, there’s then new interests — musically for me just seeing where my music can go, where I can go musically, just exploring. Musical exploration, always."

Keith has joined the list of performers for the upcoming TV special, Opry 100: A Live Celebration, honoring the Grand Ole Opry’s milestone 100th Anniversary.

The three-hour special, which will include legendary Opry moments, collaborations, and more, will also feature performances from many Grand Ole Opry members and other fan favorites including Keith, host Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs, Terri Clark, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Post Malone, among others.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration will air on March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock.