Raiders Name John Spytek as General Manager, Pete Carroll to Coach in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: General Manager John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Las Vegas Raiders' new general manager, John Spytek, is paving the way for a new era in Vegas football.

Spytek, a football veteran of 23 NFL seasons, served the previous nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their Vice President of Player Personnel, Assistant General Manager, and Director of Player Personnel. His tenure with the Buccaneers included five playoff appearances, four NFC South division titles, and one Super Bowl championship.

Spytek will focus heavily on roster construction, emphasizing controlling premium positions and lineup versatility. His draft philosophy has helped the team successfully draft small-school tackles who have transitioned quickly and seamlessly to the NFL and has been key to helping build strong offensive lines.

It's a new era, with Spytek facing the vital task of locking down a starting quarterback as the NFL Draft and free agency loom. They may be training their sights on draft and free-agent veterans as they wade through the potential top draft prospects, among them Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, and possibly theories on veteran quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields.

It will be interesting to see how Spytek's partnership with new head coach Pete Carroll helps develop the team's future. "The relationship between the head coach and the general manager, to me, is the most important relationship in the NFL. And it was when John Schneider and I started — I think it was 14, 15 years ago now. And so I value this relationship so much, and I'm going to make it as good as I can make it," shared Carroll.