Backstage Country

Raiders Name John Spytek as General Manager, Pete Carroll to Coach in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ new general manager, John Spytek, is paving the way for a new era in Vegas football. Spytek, a football veteran of 23 NFL seasons, served the previous…

Jennifer Eggleston
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: General Manager John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: General Manager John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders' new general manager, John Spytek, is paving the way for a new era in Vegas football.

Spytek, a football veteran of 23 NFL seasons, served the previous nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their Vice President of Player Personnel, Assistant General Manager, and Director of Player Personnel. His tenure with the Buccaneers included five playoff appearances, four NFC South division titles, and one Super Bowl championship.

Spytek will focus heavily on roster construction, emphasizing controlling premium positions and lineup versatility. His draft philosophy has helped the team successfully draft small-school tackles who have transitioned quickly and seamlessly to the NFL and has been key to helping build strong offensive lines.

It's a new era, with Spytek facing the vital task of locking down a starting quarterback as the NFL Draft and free agency loom. They may be training their sights on draft and free-agent veterans as they wade through the potential top draft prospects, among them Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, and possibly theories on veteran quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields.

It will be interesting to see how Spytek's partnership with new head coach Pete Carroll helps develop the team's future. "The relationship between the head coach and the general manager, to me, is the most important relationship in the NFL. And it was when John Schneider and I started — I think it was 14, 15 years ago now. And so I value this relationship so much, and I'm going to make it as good as I can make it," shared Carroll.

There's some hope that Spytek will leave a mark on the Raiders organization and fan base, just as he did with Tampa Bay, where he was part of the team that built a Super Bowl roster. Spytek's tenure would be a key turning point for the Raiders as they work to get back into playoff contention through player acquisition, a solid draft strategy, and a willingness to work internally in alignment with Carroll's vision.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights rduring a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights GM Rules Out Big Trades Before NHL DeadlineJennifer Eggleston
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
SportsLas Vegas Grand Prix Plaza to Open 39-Acre F1 Entertainment Complex in MarchJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates for a rebound in front of Darcy Kuemper #35 of the Los Angeles Kings during a 5-2 Kings win at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights Plan Women’s History Night for March 7 Game Against PenguinsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect