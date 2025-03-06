As the NHL Trade Deadline looms on Mar. 7, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon is looking more for team chemistry than to make headlines. Despite pressure to bolster the roster, McCrimmon has faith in the current roster, which has a record of 35-18-6.

McCrimmon already indicated that the Golden Knights wouldn't be major players at the trade deadline, primarily because of a lack of trade assets. The team has already traded away its next two first-round picks, eliminating any leverage necessary to get a top-tier forward. While Vegas also has three first-round picks in the 2024 draft, the value of the draft is difficult to predict because the top 10 prospects don't traditionally follow the same trends.

The team's methodical plan starkly contrasts with the recent Florida Panthers trade for defenseman Seth Jones, which sent goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick to Chicago. McCrimmon sees similarities between the Golden Knights and the Panthers in terms of adding players in a calculated approach — which involves avoiding trading for superstars — as the road to the Stanley Cup isn't necessarily paved with blockbuster acquisitions. Florida's 2024 Stanley Cup victory demonstrated the value of perfect-fitting pieces rather than the acquisition of shining stars.

The approach also ties into Vegas' trade history in recent seasons, when some mid-season trades did not lead to immediate playoff success. Toronto's trades for defenseman Noah Hanifin and forward Tomas Hertl last season were for the long trot, not the sprint. Although those achievements did not lead to a deep playoff run last season, they are critical elements of the franchise's future success.

For most teams, playing smart is how to win. History says that "calculated trades" are as likely to work as a landmine-searching dog, while "seeking contracts that'll attract attention" is another way to lose the battle. The Golden Knights' hopes for a postseason run hinge on preserving the roster's balance, having the right fit, and not making a knee-jerk move that upshifts the team's chemistry.