Miranda Lambert Tries Her Hand At A New Sport

Miranda Lambert is trying something new from scratch, and she posted some images of her new venture into the sports world on her Instagram recently.

Miranda posted two pictures of her dressed out in golf attire and swinging a golf club as she tried the sport for the first time.

She captioned the images, "2025 is for tryin’ new things. Thank you @pxg for the new set of clubs and for the cute outfit! I’m out west working on my swaaang!"

Many of her fans were supportive of her new sport. One fan commented, "And she does it all." Another fan said, "Ready to play a round yet or once you get your swing." One more fan wrote, "Love that you're enjoying AZ."

Lambert recently released a brand new [inlink id="miranda-lambert-horse-heavy-video" text="music video"] from her Postcards from Texas album - the official music video for the upcoming single "Run."

Filmed at Don Donnelly’s D Spur Ranch & Riding Stables in Gold Canyon, Arizona, the desert visuals bring the vulnerable song to life with Miranda surrounded by mirrors, wildflowers, and horses—including her own horse, Cool, who joined Lambert’s stable in 2024 as she embraced a new hobby of mounted shooting.

Miranda said of the song, "I wasn’t ever ready to perform it until now. That’s what songs are for, and you may not be ready at that one time to sing about something really raw… but then it can come back around.” She added that the song is “an admission of human error too, and it’s an apology, but it’s also a resolve."