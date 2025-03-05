Miranda Lambert Tries Her Hand At A New Sport

Backstage Country

Miranda Lambert is trying something new from scratch, and she posted some images of her new venture into the sports world on her Instagram recently.

Miranda posted two pictures of her dressed out in golf attire and swinging a golf club as she tried the sport for the first time.

She captioned the images, "2025 is for tryin’ new things. Thank you @pxg for the new set of clubs and for the cute outfit! I’m out west working on my swaaang!"

Many of her fans were supportive of her new sport. One fan commented, "And she does it all." Another fan said, "Ready to play a round yet or once you get your swing." One more fan wrote, "Love that you're enjoying AZ."

Lambert recently released a brand new [inlink id="miranda-lambert-horse-heavy-video" text="music video"] from her Postcards from Texas album - the official music video for the upcoming single "Run."

Filmed at Don Donnelly’s D Spur Ranch & Riding Stables in Gold Canyon, Arizona, the desert visuals bring the vulnerable song to life with Miranda surrounded by mirrors, wildflowers, and horses—including her own horse, Cool, who joined Lambert’s stable in 2024 as she embraced a new hobby of mounted shooting.

Miranda said of the song, "I wasn’t ever ready to perform it until now. That’s what songs are for, and you may not be ready at that one time to sing about something really raw… but then it can come back around.” She added that the song is “an admission of human error too, and it’s an apology, but it’s also a resolve."

Lambert further explained, "There is always a sense of freedom when you’re on the back of a horse with the wind in your hair, so it felt really significant to have Cool with me in this video. I love horses because they’re a way to run to something – or away if you need to. I started riding when I turned 30 and wanted to try more things that scared me."

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
