Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza to Open 39-Acre F1 Entertainment Complex in March

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Grand Prix Plaza, a massive 39-acre venue associated with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, will open to the public on Mar. 29. North America's largest-scale F1 exhibition — which will provide an immersive experience for existing fans and recent ones alike — will also call this sprawling facility home.

“These new experiences offer among the closest anyone can be to an F1 race without being a professional driver,” said Jonathan Linden, Co-CEO of Round Room Live and Producer of The Formula 1 Exhibition. “This is the biggest F1 exhibition we've ever launched in North America, and there was no better place for it than the home of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the grid, this is an exclusive look inside what has turned F1 into a global phenomenon — and full of thrills along the way.”

Grand Prix Plaza will offer several attractions designed to immerse visitors in the world of Formula 1. A 4D interactive exhibit, F1 X, will feature three sections: Learn, Create, and Experience. Fans can also uncover more about team dynamics in the garage, co-design their own F1 car, and challenge themselves in the Pit Stop Duel experience.

F1 Drive, a 1,650-foot-long racetrack, will allow guests aged 12 and older to race F1-inspired karts with high-tech features like DRS and energy recovery systems. Its F1 Hub will include racing simulators, a garage-style F1 merchandise shop, and a dining area, and guests aged 12 and older can enter for free.

Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., stressed the plaza's role in expanding the presence of the sport in Las Vegas. “I believe Grand Prix Plaza is a critical investment for the future of Formula 1 in Las Vegas,” she said.