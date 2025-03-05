Dolly Parton: Friends React To Her Husband’s Death

The death of Dolly Parton's husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, on Monday (3/3) garnered sympathy from many celebrities and country stars, including Lainey Wilson, actress Reese Witherspoon, and many more.

Dolly posted Monday night (3/3) that her husband Carl had passed away. No cause of death for the 82-year-old was disclosed. Her post on Instagram, said in part, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words cannot do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

That post got millions of reactions and comments, including one from Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane, who wrote, "We love you."

Lainey and Martina McBride offered condolences on the post, as did Nashville native Reese Witherspoon, who said, "Sending all my angels to you and your family."

Country Music Hall of Famer Tanya Tucker posted her own thoughts on Instagram with a photo of Dolly and Carl and their dog from the 1980s. Tanya captioned her post, "l am beyond sad for my dear friend @dollyparton. I remember meeting Carl when I stopped in at their house unexpected in Brentwood when I was 15 or 16. She made me chocolate chip cookies, and we all sat around and talked, and it was one of my most precious memories!! I know she's hurting, and that makes me hurt too!!! Just wish I could wrap my arms around her! Rest Easy Carl!!!"

See that post here.

Even Khloe Kardashian commented on Dolly's post, writing, "Oh my heart! I am so sorry for your loss! My heart aches for you! My deepest condolences. Praying for you and sending you love and prayers."

Parton has commented briefly on her husband's poor health in the last few years, opting not to tour anymore to be closer to him. In 2015, she turned down a chance to perform at the Super Bowl because she needed to be home with him.

Dolly spoke about Carl back in December 2024 on Bunnie Xo’s podcast Dumb Blonde. She said in part, "He’s quiet, and I’m loud, and we’re funny. Oh, he’s hilarious. And I think one of the things that’s made it last so long through the years is that we love each other [and] we respect each other, but we have a lot of fun.”

In the same podcast a few months ago, Parton also noted of her long marriage to Dean, "Anytime [there’s] too much tension going on, either one of us can like, find a joke about it to really break the tension, where we don’t let it go so far. We never fought back and forth. And I’m glad now that we never did, because once you start that, that becomes a lifetime thing. I’ve seen it with so many people, and I thought, ‘I ain’t ever starting that.’"

She added, "I couldn’t bear to think that he’d say something I couldn’t take . . . because I’m a very sensitive person toward other people and myself.”