Blake Shelton’s Sweetly Embraces Stage Crasher

Blake Shelton was performing a concert this week when an older lady stormed the stage to get close to him and he embraced the moment and the lady on stage and sang right to her.

In the video clip Blake posted to Instagram, the lady comes up behind him while he's singing, and he turns and hands his guitar to a stagehand as she dances behind him. He then approaches the lady and puts his arm around her and continues to sing without missing a beat.

Shelton captioned the sweet video, "Y'all never know what just might happen on the Friends & Heroes Tour!!!!!!! #ontour #friendsandheroes #livemusic #countrymusic."

Fans loved the post and the moment, and many commented, including one user who wrote, "She was sooo happy! Loved seeing this in person!" Another fan said, "One lucky lady, you go girl! And Blakey, you are so sweet, you made that woman so happy! She will talk about this for the rest of her life!"

See that post here.

Shelton is currently [inlink id="blake-shelton-relationships-audience" text="on the road"] playing shows on his "Friends and Heroes" tour, with shows coming up in the next few weeks in Boston, Albany, New York, Atlanta, and more.

Over the years, I've interviewed the country superstar many times, and he often liked to talk about touring and getting on stage in front of fans. Blake told me that when he’s on the stage, he makes a special connection with the people in the crowd.

He said, "By the end of the night every night, I have relationships. I’ll never see these people again probably, but I have my moments with people in the audience, and it’s a blast, and we’re in on it. I love what I do."

Blake's 2025 "Friends And Heroes" Tour Remaining D