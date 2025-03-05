Adam Levine on ‘The Voice’ Season 27: ‘I Can’t Wait to Coach Country’

Adam Levine—maybe you know him better as the frontman of Maroon 5 or as a coach on the singing competition The Voice. As the show heads into Season 27, Adam is back and ready to take on a new challenge: coaching a country music contestant.

Adam Levine Bags Aspiring Country Singer

Levine is known for coaching pop and rock talent, but country? Well, that’s former coach Blake Shelton’s territory. Levine couldn’t keep his excitement during the March 3 episode of the show when he completed his team with aspiring country singer Trevon Dawson.

In an interview with US Weekly, Levine shared, “Trevon was the perfect person to round out team Adam. He has one of these young country voices that I hear a lot. You listen to the guys that are killing it right now in country music, and I think he can do it. I can’t wait to coach country. We’re gonna kick ass.”

Adam Levine knows he's venturing into uncharted territory and will need all the help he can get. He joked, “I’m going to call my friend Blake Shelton, and I’m going to be like, ‘Hey stupid. Help me.’”

The other coaches were envious of Levine having Dawson on his team. Michael Bublé told the “Sugar” singer, “I know he’s your guy, but I’ve got to give him a hug” to try and help calm the nervous contestant. Bublé added, “Dude, if that’s how you sound when you’re a little nervous, then this dude just got a massive score,” pointing to Levine, with Kelsea Ballerini saying, “Jackpot!”

He also invited Dawson’s family on stage, saying, “I’ve got to tell you, so happy for you, so miserable for me. All I can say is, ‘Damn you, Adam,’ and welcome to The Voice and what I think will be the start of a fantastic career.”

John Legend also praised the contestant, highlighting the “shred” in Dawson’s voice. He expressed his amazement at how such a powerful sound comes from someone so young, saying, “It’s not natural,” and added that he believes Dawson is “gonna do well” on the show.

Ballerini acknowledged that Dawson’s audition “had the highest stakes” since there was only one spot left for the season, and it was Levine's—whose heart had been broken time and time again by Blake Shelton. She went on to say how long Levine has loved the genre but couldn’t pursue it because of Shelton. While Levine has a lot to work through, she called it “fate.”

The “She Will Be Loved” singer made a promise to Dawson. “I'm going to take all of the 'nos' that I've heard from country music, I'm gonna pour all of that into you. You can win this show, and you've got a bright future ahead of you. It's really good to have you on my team, man.”