Win Tickets to Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate!

Ready for a kick-ass show? We got a guy for that!

Post Malone's BIG ASS tour with Jelly Roll is coming to Vegas, and he just announced that he's bringing his Travelin' Tailgate! Happening on May 3 from 12pm - 6pm before the show, this tailgate is free admission and features delicious food, live music, exclusive merch, and so much more!

107.9 Coyote Country has your chance to win... BIG! All week long, Shawn Stevens is giving you the chance to win VIP Travelin' Tailgate passes and tickets to Post Malone's BIG ASS tour with Jelly Roll! BIG ASS VIP Tailgate passes include:

  • Skip the line to PM’s Travelin’ Tailgate for you + 1 guest
  • Food ticket for two (2) provided by Cane’s*
  • Two (2) drink tickets provided by Bud Light*
    • Must be 21 or will receive tickets for non-alcoholic beverages
  • One (1) Exclusive Post Malone ‘BIG RIG’ Comic Book (before available to the public)
  • and more!

Hang out with Shawn Stevens from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for your chance to win two VIP passes to Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate and two tickets to Post Malone's BIG ASS tour with Jelly Roll!

  • Dates of Contests: March 3 - 7, 2025
  • How winners are selected: Trivia, text
  • When the winner is selected: 10a - 3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description: two tickets to Post Malone's BIG ASS tour and two VIP passes to Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate
  • Prize value: $400
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation

Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
