Win Tickets to Post Malone’s Travelin’ Tailgate!

Ready for a kick-ass show? We got a guy for that!

Post Malone's BIG ASS tour with Jelly Roll is coming to Vegas, and he just announced that he's bringing his Travelin' Tailgate! Happening on May 3 from 12pm - 6pm before the show, this tailgate is free admission and features delicious food, live music, exclusive merch, and so much more!

LISTEN TO WIN

107.9 Coyote Country has your chance to win... BIG! All week long, Shawn Stevens is giving you the chance to win VIP Travelin' Tailgate passes and tickets to Post Malone's BIG ASS tour with Jelly Roll! BIG ASS VIP Tailgate passes include:

Skip the line to PM’s Travelin’ Tailgate for you + 1 guest

Food ticket for two (2) provided by Cane’s*

Two (2) drink tickets provided by Bud Light* Must be 21 or will receive tickets for non-alcoholic beverages

One (1) Exclusive Post Malone ‘BIG RIG’ Comic Book (before available to the public)

and more!

Hang out with Shawn Stevens from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. for your chance to win two VIP passes to Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate and two tickets to Post Malone's BIG ASS tour with Jelly Roll!

How to enter: Listen To Win