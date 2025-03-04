Win Tickets to Desert Dogs Boots & Brews Country Night
Get your boots on, Vegas!
Get ready to rock your country best and celebrate Boots & Brews Country Night with at the Desert Dogs game on Friday, March 7th as they take on Rochester! 🌟💙
🎟 HERE’S WHAT YOU GET:
🏒 4 tickets for the game
🍹 $5 Beers provided by Big Dog's Brewery
🎁 A chance to win great prizes from the Desert Dogs!
🎬 HOW TO WIN:
Tune in each day with with Shawn Stevens and The Road Show with Ryan Hunter for your chance to win! ❤️
Join us for a fun-filled night of lacrosse and country vibes! Keep listening to 107.9 Coyote Country for your chance to win! 🎶🔥
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of Contests: March 3 - 7, 2025
- How winners are selected: Trivia, text
- When the winner is selected: 10a - 7p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 5
- Prize description: four (4) tickets to Boots & Brews Country Night at Desert Dogs v. Rochester on March 7, 2025 at Lee's Family Forum
- Prize value: $120
- Prize provided by: Desert Dogs Las Vegas
