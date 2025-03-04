Backstage Country

Win Tickets to Desert Dogs Boots & Brews Country Night

Get your boots on, Vegas! Get ready to rock your country best and celebrate Boots & Brews Country Night with at the Desert Dogs game on Friday, March 7th as…

Taya Williams
Boots & Brews

Get your boots on, Vegas!

Get ready to rock your country best and celebrate Boots & Brews Country Night with at the Desert Dogs game on Friday, March 7th as they take on Rochester! 🌟💙

🎟 HERE’S WHAT YOU GET:
🏒 4 tickets for the game
🍹 $5 Beers provided by Big Dog's Brewery
🎁 A chance to win great prizes from the Desert Dogs!

🎬 HOW TO WIN:
Tune in each day with with Shawn Stevens and The Road Show with Ryan Hunter for your chance to win! ❤️

Join us for a fun-filled night of lacrosse and country vibes! Keep listening to 107.9 Coyote Country for your chance to win! 🎶🔥

How to enter: Listen To Win

  • Dates of Contests: March 3 - 7, 2025
  • How winners are selected: Trivia, text
  • When the winner is selected: 10a - 7p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 5
  • Prize description: four (4) tickets to Boots & Brews Country Night at Desert Dogs v. Rochester on March 7, 2025 at Lee's Family Forum
  • Prize value: $120
  • Prize provided by: Desert Dogs Las Vegas
Desert Dogs
Taya Williams
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
