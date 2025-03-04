Sam Hunt Immediately Connected With ‘Country House’

Sam Hunt's latest single "Country House," is climbing the country charts this week headed for the top spot. The song is the follow-up to his recent 10th No. 1 song “Outskirts” from his Locked Up EP.

“Country House” was written by Sam, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Michael Lotten.

Sam recently told us about writing the song, “The phrase ‘Country House,’ I connected with immediately. I initially thought, when I think ‘Country House,’ I think of the English countryside. Obviously, I grew up in the South, but there is a strong connection between my Southern roots and the English countryside, so that country house feel."

He continued, "So, I took the ‘Country House’ idea and sprinkled some rural Southern American lingo over the top of it, or imagery, to make it my own or closer to my own experience. Also, I’m at a place in my life where I moved from the country off to the city to pursue my country music dreams, and I find myself feeling the pull back towards a simple life like the one that I grew up with, and especially hoping to give that experience to my kids, and this song captures that for me.”

The "Country House" music video features his family, his wife Hannah, and his young kids.

Hunt toured last summer, and he took his family - his wife and his two young children - along with him. Sam says it was one of the [inlink id="sam-hunt-summer-tour-fun" text="best tours"] of his career.

The singer recently told us, "Oh yeah, I feel like last year I finally figured out touring, like figured out how to do it and make the most of it in terms of like making sure to smell the roses, getting up and going to do things in these towns that I’ve been through over the years, but not really fully experienced. So I’ve just built off that last year this summer."