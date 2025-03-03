Raiders Bring in Oak View Group as New Food Provider at Allegiant Stadium, Affecting 1,102 Levy Workers
The Las Vegas Raiders have announced Oak View Group (OVG) as Allegiant Stadium's new food and beverage operations partner. The partnership will officially commence on Apr. 1, 2025, bringing a fresh approach to game day hospitality and fan experience.
Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan emphasized the organization's dedication to providing exceptional service, diverse food options, and an engaging atmosphere for fans. The shift to OVG is expected to enhance the overall experience at Allegiant Stadium through innovation and community impact.
"It's no secret that the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are among the very best brands in our industry, and Las Vegas itself is an iconic location for all things entertainment," OVG360 President Chris Granger told Sports Business Journal. "It's a place we want to be and why we sought out this partnership."
This transition will terminate the Raiders' existing contract with hospitality provider Levy. As a result, Levy has issued a WARN Act notice stating that 1,102 employees will be laid off on Mar. 31, 2025, unless they secure other positions within the company. The Raiders and OVG have expressed their commitment to a smooth transition and to exploring potential opportunities for affected workers.
Granger showed enthusiasm for the OVG partnership. OVG aims to set a new standard for stadium hospitality in Las Vegas. They focus on delivering high-quality food and beverage services to elevate the fan experience.
As Allegiant Stadium continues to establish itself as a premier venue for sports and entertainment, this collaboration with OVG is expected to significantly enhance game days and special events. Starting with the 2025 NFL season, fans can anticipate a refreshed and dynamic food and beverage experience.