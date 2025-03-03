Golden Knights Plan Women’s History Night for March 7 Game Against Penguins
The Vegas Golden Knights will host Women's History Night on Mar. 7, at T-Mobile Arena. The event is presented by Taco Bell and is being held in honor of Women's History Month. It will feature a full day of activities celebrating the impact of women in sports.
The day kicks off at 8 a.m. with a special hockey clinic led by three-time Olympic gold medalist Cassie Campbell-Pascall. Young female players will have the chance to learn from one of the sport's greatest athletes in an event designed to inspire the next generation of women in hockey. At 3 p.m., there will be a networking event featuring 45 women in the sports industry. Senior women leaders from the Golden Knights organization will share insights and experiences. It should be a unique opportunity for mentorship and connection.
The excitement will build outside the arena as local artists bring a live art project to life on Toshiba Plaza. Cheer and entertainment groups will deliver performances throughout the evening. Inside, the team will recognize notable guests, including the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights, who recently won a national championship.
The Golden Knights will unveil a special logo designed by Veronica Carpenter to commemorate the occasion. This special logo will feature the Knights' signature 'V' logo, roses, and wings forming a heart shape. This design symbolizes strength, growth, and the power of women in sports. You can purchase exclusive merchandise featuring the logo, including a velvet cap, available through a special ticket package and a T-shirt at the team store.
The celebration will continue during the game against the Pittsburg Penguins. Analysts Megan Bozek and Jamie Hersch will join Ashali Vise to cover the game. A youth hockey game will also be played during the first intermission.
Throughout the month of March, the Golden Knights will also highlight the contributions of their female staff on their website. Women's History Night promises to be a powerful tribute, blending sport, art, and community in a night to remember.