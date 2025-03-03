Dolly Parton’s Husband Of Almost 60 Years Dies In Nashville

Sad news for beloved country icon Dolly Parton: her husband of almost sixty years, Carl Dean, has died at the age of 82. Dolly's Instagram account posted the news minutes ago (3/3).

The post read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Danra and Donnie."

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Word cannot do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

"The Family has asked for privacy during this difficult time."

Many fans and friends reacted to the post with prayers for Dolly and people "sorry" for her great loss.

See that post here.

Carl and Dolly were married on May 30, 1966. At the time, as Parton told the story many times, her record label wanted her to remain single, and she met Carl at the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville. They quickly got married in Ringgold, Georgia, so their marriage would not be reported in Nashville newspapers at the time.

Dean is pictured on Dolly's Blue Rudge Mountian Boy album from 1969.

Over the years, Carl has stayed in the background and done his own business in and around Nashville in construction while Dolly did her career in country music. Early on, Dean didn't want to attend music business events with his wife in Nashville and has stayed away from the spotlight, becoming a bit of a mystery to some.