Dolly Parton’s Husband Of Almost 60 Years Dies In Nashville

Sad news for beloved country icon Dolly Parton: her husband of almost sixty years, Carl Dean, has died at the age of 82. Dolly’s Instagram account posted the news minutes…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Dolly Parton poses ina. black dress.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sad news for beloved country icon Dolly Parton: her husband of almost sixty years, Carl Dean, has died at the age of 82. Dolly's Instagram account posted the news minutes ago (3/3).

The post read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Danra and Donnie."

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Word cannot do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

"The Family has asked for privacy during this difficult time."

Many fans and friends reacted to the post with prayers for Dolly and people "sorry" for her great loss.

See that post here.

Carl and Dolly were married on May 30, 1966. At the time, as Parton told the story many times, her record label wanted her to remain single, and she met Carl at the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville. They quickly got married in Ringgold, Georgia, so their marriage would not be reported in Nashville newspapers at the time.

Dean is pictured on Dolly's Blue Rudge Mountian Boy album from 1969.

Over the years, Carl has stayed in the background and done his own business in and around Nashville in construction while Dolly did her career in country music. Early on, Dean didn't want to attend music business events with his wife in Nashville and has stayed away from the spotlight, becoming a bit of a mystery to some.

In 2018, Parton told People of her marriage to Dean, “I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love. I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

Dolly Parton
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
