Backstage Country

Colorado State Beats UNLV 61-53 as Rebels Play Without Injured Thomas

UNLV suffered a tough 61-53 loss to Colorado State on Feb. 22. The absence of star point guard D.J. Thomas proved a significant hurdle they couldn’t overcome. Thomas was sidelined…

Jennifer Eggleston

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 15: Jacob Bannarbie #12 of the UNLV Rebels steps out of bounds as he tries to grab a rebound ahead of Dexter Akanno #7 of the Utah State Aggies in the first half of their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on January 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UNLV suffered a tough 61-53 loss to Colorado State on Feb. 22. The absence of star point guard D.J. Thomas proved a significant hurdle they couldn't overcome. Thomas was sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

"Obviously, a tough one. We did what we needed to do to give ourselves a chance to win the game. Guys were locked in," said Head Coach Kevin Kruger to Mid Major Basketball. Despite their effort, the Rebels couldn't overcome their late-game scoring struggles, going 0-of-7 from the field in the final 3:11 and missing critical free throws, finishing just 7-of-17 from the line.

Thomas' absence was felt most in UNLV's offensive. The team struggled to generate consistent scoring opportunities. Senior guard Jailen Bedford tried to step up, scoring 17 points and dishing out four assists. Freshman Jeremiah' Bear' Cherry also added 16 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Colorado State capitalized on UNLV's offensive struggles, closing the game on an 8-0 run to seal the victory. Nique Clifford led the Rams with a double-double, providing the crucial plays needed to finish strong. Meanwhile, UNLV's supporting cast, including Jaden Henley and Julian Rishwain, struggled to make an impact, highlighting the need for offensive adjustments in Thomas' absence.

Kruger acknowledged the challenge of playing without his star point guard and emphasized the need for others to step up. The approach needs to be adjusted late in games to create better looks because, without D.J., it needs to be a more collective effort. Bedford, UNLV's top three-point shooter at 38.2%, remains a key piece moving forward. Still, he noted that while his role has increased, he plans to stay true to his natural playing style.

UNLV faced San Jose State last night in a crucial game. They were able to rebound 77-71. Kruger and his staff will continue adjusting, focusing on improved ball movement and more efficient scoring to compensate for Thomas' absence. The Rebels must adapt quickly to remain competitive in the race for postseason positioning.

SportsUNLV
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: Brock Bowers #89 and Terrace Marshall Jr. #80 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Bowers' fourth-quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20.
SportsRaiders Bring in Oak View Group as New Food Provider at Allegiant Stadium, Affecting 1,102 Levy WorkersJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights rduring a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
SportsGolden Knights Keep Pacific Division Lead Despite 5-2 Loss to KingsJennifer Eggleston
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 06: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on February 06, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.
SportsSouthwest Gas, Vegas Golden Knights Team Up to Build 60 Beds for Kids in NeedJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect