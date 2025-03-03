Backstage Country

Boyd Gaming Kicks Off $100M Cadence Crossing Casino Project in Henderson

Boyd Gaming is expanding its presence in Henderson with Cadence Crossing Casino. Set to open in mid-2026, the new casino will feature a 10,000-square-foot gaming floor with 450 slot machines…

Jennifer Eggleston
Blurred defocused background of roulette at casino saloon - Gambling concept with unfocused game room with video poker slot machines and multicolored blurry lights
ViewApart via getty Images

Boyd Gaming is expanding its presence in Henderson with Cadence Crossing Casino.

Set to open in mid-2026, the new casino will feature a 10,000-square-foot gaming floor with 450 slot machines and multiple dining options at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road. The development comes as Boyd Gaming celebrates its 50th anniversary in the Las Vegas Valley, marking a significant milestone for the company.

“As the community grows, we can grow with it based on demand, so we feel pretty good about the opportunity. A modest investment on day one (with) opportunity to grow into the future,” said Keith Smith, President and CEO of Boyd Gaming, to World Casino Directory.

Cadence Crossing Casino is strategically positioned within one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in the U.S., bringing an elevated entertainment experience to the area. The new casino will replace the long-standing Jokers Wild Casino, which has operated since 1990. Jokers Wild Casino will remain open until Cadence Crossing is completed.

Future plans for Cadence Crossing include expansions such as a hotel and additional gaming space. Site grading is already underway. The formal groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for April 3, 2025.

CasinosHenderson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Portrait Of Smiling Couple Owning Bar Standing Behind Counter
Local NewsLas Vegas Gets Million-Dollar Grant to Breathe New Life into Historic Jackson Avenue DistrictSlone Terranella
Lake by Nevada. One Nevada spot has been named a perfect spot for a weekend getaway.
Local NewsSpecial Nevada Spot Named Best for a Weekend TripAnne Erickson
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.
Local NewsLas Vegas Students Compete for $10,000 Prizes in Sphere Art ContestSlone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect