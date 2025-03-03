Blake Shelton Has ‘Relationships’ With His Audience

Blake Shelton is currently on the road playing shows on his "Friends and Heroes" tour, with shows coming up in the next few weeks in Boston, Albany, New York, Atlanta, and more.

Over the years, I've interviewed the country superstar many times, and he often liked to talk about touring and getting on stage in front of fans. Blake told me that when he’s on the stage, he makes a special connection with the people in the crowd.

He said, "By the end of the night every night, I have relationships. I’ll never see these people again probably, but I have my moments with people in the audience, and it’s a blast, and we’re in on it. I love what I do."

Shelton kicked off his [inlink id="blake-shelton-away-from-the-road" text="yearly tour"] recently with dates going through March. While Blake has cut back over the years and doesn't tour that many dates like so many country stars do, he does love being on tour performing for his fans.

Shelton told us, "You know the main thing that I look forward to these days, and I guess honestly I always have, is my live performances, and even though I’m the first to say that too much time on the road can wear me down, too much time away from the road can break my heart."

Shelton's "Friends and Heroes" tour kicked off on Thursday (2/27) in Lexington, Kentucky.