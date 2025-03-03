Backstage Country

Blake Shelton Has ‘Relationships’ With His Audience

Blake Shelton is currently on the road playing shows on his "Friends and Heroes" tour, with shows coming up in the next few weeks in Boston, Albany, New York, Atlanta, and more.

Over the years, I've interviewed the country superstar many times, and he often liked to talk about touring and getting on stage in front of fans. Blake told me that when he’s on the stage, he makes a special connection with the people in the crowd.

He said, "By the end of the night every night, I have relationships. I’ll never see these people again probably, but I have my moments with people in the audience, and it’s a blast, and we’re in on it. I love what I do."

Shelton kicked off his [inlink id="blake-shelton-away-from-the-road" text="yearly tour"] recently with dates going through March. While Blake has cut back over the years and doesn't tour that many dates like so many country stars do, he does love being on tour performing for his fans.

Shelton told us, "You know the main thing that I look forward to these days, and I guess honestly I always have, is my live performances, and even though I’m the first to say that too much time on the road can wear me down, too much time away from the road can break my heart."

Shelton's "Friends and Heroes" tour kicked off on Thursday (2/27) in Lexington, Kentucky.

Blake's 2025 "Friends And Heroes" Tour Remaining Dates:

MAR 6, 2025 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
MAR 7, 2025 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
MAR 8, 2025 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY
MAR 13, 2025 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC
MAR 14, 2025 - North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC
MAR 15, 2025 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
MAR 20, 2025 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD
MAR 21, 2025 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT
MAR 22, 2025 - Bryce Jordan Center - State College, PA
MAR 29, 2025 - Fishers Event Center - Fishers, IN

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
