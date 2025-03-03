5 Luke Combs Songs That Stand Out As His Best

Backstage Country

Luke Combs is one of country music's biggest superstars today, selling out multiple nights at stadiums on weekends and winning many awards, including the elusive Entertainer of the Year honor. His songs and songwriting speaks for itself, as he has charted so many number ones to date, and most of them, he had a hand in writing.

He recently returned from sellout shows in Australia and is sure to announce another stadium tour for this summer.

So far, Luke's career has been one for the books. In his 35 years (he turned 35 on March 2), he's accomplished so very much.

I've been talking with Combs since he first made the scene in Nashville and started to have hit songs on country radio. A few years ago, Luke told me what to him was [inlink id="luke-combs-definition-making-it" text="the definition"] of making it in Nashville. He said, "I think the honest answer to that would be when I could pay my bills doing music and not have to do another job. That was making it for me. That was the goal, was not having to work 40 hours. Not have to do the cubicle office grind thing. I would say quote-unquote I made it in 2011 or 12."

He added, "I mean, I was playing shows 3 or 4 nights a week and didn’t have to work and was just writing music and hanging out, and to me, that was the dream, you know? I didn’t think that I had to be any particular thing, and obviously, those goals and desires to achieve things change over time. You know, if I can just pay my bills doing music, that’s making it, in my opinion."

Here are what we believe are five of the country superstar's best songs to date, although there are so many more that are worth a mention.

“Hurricane” (2016)

This is the song that started it all for Luke in Nashville. The song reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Its second week atop that position gave Combs two distinctions: the first artist to have a multi-week number one debut single chart since Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" in 2012 and the first male solo artist to accomplish that since Darius Rucker's "Don't Think I Don't Think About It" in 2008.

“When It Rains It Pours” (2017)

The song's music video features Combs encountering his ex-girlfriend, and then driving, celebrating with his friends, getting a phone number from a waitress (played by his then-girlfriend, now wife, Nicole Hocking), and celebrating over winning money on a lottery ticket. It was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

"Fast Car" (2023)

Combs said of remaking the Tracy Chapman song that would eventually top the country charts, "I’ve always loved Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car,’ and no way is this song even close to as good as that one. But I’ve always loved how that riff immediately, you know, the second it gets played, you know what song it is, and you love it."

Luke was nominated for a GRAMMY for his Country Solo Performance of "Fast Car" in 2024. He performed the song with Chapman at the GRAMMY Awards that night.

Chapman’s “Fast Car” won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1989.

“Beautiful Crazy” (2019)

A beautiful love song. Combs first posted videos to Facebook of himself performing the song. In 2018, he reissued his debut album, This One's for You (titled This One's for You Too), with a studio version as a bonus track. It's a crowd favorite when he plays it in shows each night.

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” (2019)

This is Luke’s signature song, and what a great concept for a song. The fun song hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart dated August 4, 2019, which made this Combs' sixth number-one on the chart. The song was certified Platinum by the RIAA on October 24, 2019.

Luke just recently surprised concert-goers in Nashville by joining Cody Johnson at his show to sing this song. The crowd went wild, to say the least.

