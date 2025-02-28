Vegas Community Center Project Gets $2M for Mental Health Services Hub

Backstage Country

The Space 2.0 is a new community center in Las Vegas spearheaded by Mark Shunock. The center aims to provide essential resources for local service industry workers. Located at Polaris and Harmon the facility will be 80,000 square feet. It will offer counseling, after-school programs, HIV support, and behavioral health workshops.  Several nonprofits, including the Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada and the Entertainment Community Fund, will operate within the space, ensuring a wide range of services for those in need.

“Forty million people visit Las Vegas every year to forget their problems, but in a city designed for visitors, locals don't always get the attention they deserve,” said Shunock. The Space 2.0 seeks to change that by focusing on the well-being of the workers who keep the city running.

The $50 million project has already secured $2 million in private donations. A public fundraising campaign will give opportunities for contributions ranging from $25 to $20 million. State Senator Fabian Doñate also supports the initiative through Senate Bill 178, which aims to enhance resources for local workers.

Construction is set to begin in early 2026, with the grand opening expected in the fourth quarter of 2028. As momentum builds, The Space 2.0 is uniting businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders to create a lasting impact on the lives of Las Vegas locals.

