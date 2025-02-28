Backstage Country

Jelly Roll: ‘I Showed Up To Elementary School Drunk’

Jelly Roll sat for a candid interview with country superstar Eric Church during CRS week in Nashville last week, and Jelly posted a clip from the interview on his Instagram….

Jelly Roll sat for a candid interview with country superstar Eric Church during CRS week in Nashville last week, and Jelly posted a clip from the interview on his Instagram.

Jelly was quite funny during the country star sit-down and even discussed his childhood with Church. He said in the video clip when Eric asked him what his childhood was like, "I was the baby. To this day, my Uncle calls me Baby Jason. I am 6'2, 370 pounds, dawg. I am a 40-year-old (expletive) man, and he is like, 'Baby Jason,' and Mama Jane kisses me on the cheek and pinches my ear and sh--."

He continued, "It's super cool. We lived in a middle, lower-class neighborhood in Antioch right out here. Mother kind of stuggled with drug addiction. Daddy drank, you know what I mean? I was probably 13 years old when I found out Vodka wasn't a sweetener. If you watch Vodka get poured into a Stanley coffee cup your whole life at 5 am, you just assume it's (expletive) Sweet and Low. Until you're 13 and you're old enough to want to drink some Sweet and Low with your coffee (laughs). I'll never forget that conversation when I showed up to elementary school drunk."

See that post (with many expletives) here.

RELATED: Jelly Roll Inspires At The Invictus Games

Jelly has had an [inlink id="jelly-roll-tell-his-younger-self" text="incredible few years"] and has become a music superstar with acting in his sights, including TV and maybe someday movies.

As Jelly's star continues to shine, the Nashville native talked with Nashville Lifestyle Magazine about what he would tell his younger self. He said, "I would tell my younger self that it’s a blip on the radar right now. Don’t overthink it, you’re just in a very small season of your life. I would tell my 30-year-old self that, not even just my 12-year-old self."

He continued that he would go back and tell his 33-year-old self, "Just relax. You’re not going to conquer the world today; take your time." That would be his biggest message: "remain hopeful."

