Garth Brooks’ Last Vegas Shows Are ‘Bittersweet’
Garth Brooks made a triumphant return to the concert stage last weekend, returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the final run of shows on his Las Vegas residency….
Garth Brooks made a triumphant return to the concert stage last weekend, returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the final run of shows on his Las Vegas residency.
Declaring it was "too much fun we can’t wait to do it again," Garth spent three consecutive nights playing to standing-room audiences, treating each to performances that were both intimate and energy-packed, all the while feeling as much emotion as many of those in the crowd.
He said after the shows, "Coming to the end of the Caesars run – it’s a bittersweet kind of feeling. I mean, everyone loves accomplishment and to reach your goals. The bittersweet part of it is…[you] fall in love with the people that work here. I’m gonna miss ’em! It’s been a great run."
Only six performances remain for the superstar’s Las Vegas residency at Caesars, which began nearly two years ago. He’ll be onstage Friday through Sunday this weekend, before closing the chapter on these one-of-a-kind concerts.
Garth told us, "Residencies are [like] tours – if you do your job right, the very last show you play is going to be your best one. So, that’s kinda where we’re at right now."
Looking ahead to the final performances that’ll cap his nearly two-year-long run in the specially-designed setting of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, he noted, "We’re starting the last three weekends – the final shows of the residency – and I’ve gotta tell you – the band, and everybody feels like they are on the top of their game."
Garth’s Colosseum residency has created countless one-of-a-kind memories for people, as each show features varying members of his band, appearances by legendary studio musicians who’ve played on his records, and frequent show-stopping moments from (and with) wife Trish