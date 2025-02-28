Garth Brooks’ Last Vegas Shows Are ‘Bittersweet’

Garth Brooks made a triumphant return to the concert stage last weekend, returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the final run of shows on his Las Vegas residency.

Declaring it was "too much fun we can’t wait to do it again," Garth spent three consecutive nights playing to standing-room audiences, treating each to performances that were both intimate and energy-packed, all the while feeling as much emotion as many of those in the crowd.

He said after the shows, "Coming to the end of the Caesars run – it’s a bittersweet kind of feeling. I mean, everyone loves accomplishment and to reach your goals. The bittersweet part of it is…[you] fall in love with the people that work here. I’m gonna miss ’em! It’s been a great run."

Only six performances remain for the superstar’s Las Vegas residency at Caesars, which began nearly two years ago. He’ll be onstage Friday through Sunday this weekend, before closing the chapter on these one-of-a-kind concerts.

Garth told us, "Residencies are [like] tours – if you do your job right, the very last show you play is going to be your best one. So, that’s kinda where we’re at right now."