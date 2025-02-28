Backstage Country

Garth Brooks’ Last Vegas Shows Are ‘Bittersweet’

Garth Brooks made a triumphant return to the concert stage last weekend, returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the final run of shows on his Las Vegas residency….

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Garth Brooks performs in a black bl;azer and cowboy hat.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Garth Brooks made a triumphant return to the concert stage last weekend, returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the final run of shows on his Las Vegas residency.

Declaring it was "too much fun we can’t wait to do it again," Garth spent three consecutive nights playing to standing-room audiences, treating each to performances that were both intimate and energy-packed, all the while feeling as much emotion as many of those in the crowd.

He said after the shows, "Coming to the end of the Caesars run – it’s a bittersweet kind of feeling. I mean, everyone loves accomplishment and to reach your goals. The bittersweet part of it is…[you] fall in love with the people that work here. I’m gonna miss ’em! It’s been a great run."

Only six performances remain for the superstar’s Las Vegas residency at Caesars, which began nearly two years ago. He’ll be onstage Friday through Sunday this weekend, before closing the chapter on these one-of-a-kind concerts.

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Garth told us, "Residencies are [like] tours – if you do your job right, the very last show you play is going to be your best one. So, that’s kinda where we’re at right now."

Looking ahead to the final performances that’ll cap his nearly two-year-long run in the specially-designed setting of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, he noted, "We’re starting the last three weekends – the final shows of the residency – and I’ve gotta tell you – the band, and everybody feels like they are on the top of their game."

Garth’s Colosseum residency has created countless one-of-a-kind memories for people, as each show features varying members of his band, appearances by legendary studio musicians who’ve played on his records, and frequent show-stopping moments from (and with) wife Trish

country musicGarth Brooks
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupAuthor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
Carrie Underwood posing for a photo; George Strait posing for a photo.
CelebsCarrie Underwood Can’t Pick Just One George Strait SongNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Dolly Parton posing for photo.
CelebsDolly Parton ‘Wiggles’ Her Way To A New CollaborationNancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Jelly Roll laughs, wearing a gray jacket and black ball cap.
CelebsJelly Roll: ‘I Showed Up To Elementary School Drunk’Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect