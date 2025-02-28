Backstage Country

Dolly Parton ‘Wiggles’ Her Way To A New Collaboration

Dolly Parton has a fun new collaboration, and kids all over the world are just gonna love it. The country icon and the children’s music group The Wiggles teamed up…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Dolly Parton posing for photo.
Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Dolly Parton has a fun new collaboration, and kids all over the world are just gonna love it. The country icon and the children's music group The Wiggles teamed up for the uplifting new collaboration "Friends!," which premiered with a music video on February 21.  

The collaboration arrived the same day as The Wiggles' reimagined version of Parton's classic "9 to 5" as an educational song called "Counting 1 to 5." 

The new music will appear on The Wiggles' upcoming album, Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! 

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! will also feature another Parton collaboration titled "We Will Always Be Friends" as well as a cover of her song "Love Is Like a Butterfly." 

RELATED: George Strait’s Own Version Of A Classic 

Dolly said in a statement, "Well, I just wiggled my way out into the Wiggles’ world! I had so much fun being a part of this project, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we have."

Original group member Anthony Field, a.k.a. Blue Wiggle, said in a statement, "Getting to work with her on these songs is a dream come true. We can’t wait for families everywhere to sing along and share in the joy."  

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! comes out March 7 and also features collaborations with Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha, Morgan Evans, Jackson Dean, Kaylee Bell, MacKenzie Porter, Troy Cassar-Daley, the Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Lucky Oceans, and the late Slim Dusty. 

The Wiggles currently features Field, Mete, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce, Tsehay Hawkins, Evie Ferris, John Pearce, and Lucia Field. 

Dolly PartonThe Wiggles
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
