Carrie Underwood Can’t Pick Just One George Strait Song

Carrie Underwood is like the rest of us when it comes to King George Strait. She is unable to pick a favorite George Strait song — they’re ALL her favorites.

Carrie told us in a recent interview, "I don’t think I can pick out a favorite George Strait song. He’s one of those artists that I feel like I’ve been listening to for my entire life who’s just always been around."

She added, "But a few favorites – ‘Baby Blue,’ ‘The Chair,’ ‘Amarillo By Morning,’ ‘Ocean Front Property,’ ‘All My Exes Live in Texas.’ Yeah, I mean, the list goes on and on.”

Underwood has played a few shows opening for Strait over the years, including a show at the fourth annual ATLive in the Fall of 2023. She was joined at the time by Willie Nelson and Little Big Town.

Carrie Underwood's Reflection show from her recent Las Vegas stint is now streaming on Hulu. The show was conceived by the country superstar to celebrate highlights of her career and greatest hits from nearly 20 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist.

When Nashville got several inches of snow a few weeks ago and then the city went into a deep freeze with temperatures near 10 degrees, schools and businesses were closed for a couple of days in and around Music City. Carrie Underwood, like many of us, looked for something to do around the house.

For Carrie, who has proved to be an avid food canner, she took to her kitchen and canned some food for future use for her family. She posted several images of her newly canned meats, fruit, and vegetables on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Spent the snow days preserving…made some VeniMoose stew from some odds and ends meat we had in the freezer…also freeze dried grapes, strawberries, bananas as well as orange segments and orange zest."