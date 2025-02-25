Raiders’ Defense Drops to 21st in NFL After Injuries Hit Team Hard

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 29: K’Lavon Chaisson #44 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a play with Robert Spillane #41 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome on December 29, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to prioritize their defensive line following a disappointing 2024 season. Injuries and underwhelming performances severely impacted the unit, contributing to a sharp defensive decline. The upcoming NFL Draft and free agency should help improve the Raiders' defense.

The Raiders' free-agency strategy centers on retaining key players like Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler, and K'Lavon Chaisson. They are also exploring external options. Milton Williams, Levi Onwuzurike, and Osa Odighizuwa could help bolster their front line.

A major concern for the Raiders has been injuries to star players. Injuries included:

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby

Christian Wilkins played only five games before a season-ending foot injury

Malcolm Koonce

These injuries contributed to the team going from allowing the ninth-fewest points in 2023 to the seventh-most in 2024. Their pass rush also struggled ranked just 21st in the league with only 38 sacks.

Tyree Wilson also compounded the problem. As a second-year pass rusher, Wilson failed to meet expectations. He recorded just 4.5 sacks during last season. With only four defensive linemen — Crosby, Wilkins, Wilson, and Jonah Laulu — currently under contract for 2025, the Raiders urgently need reinforcements.

The team is also expected to aggressively target defensive line prospects in the NFL Draft. They have their eye on Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, and Mike Green. With the sixth overall pick, the Raiders could secure an impact player to help restore their defense to a top-10 unit.