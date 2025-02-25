Big Ten Conference Picks Las Vegas Strip for 2025 Football Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 03: Head Coach James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrate after beating the Wisconsin Badgers 38-31 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Big 10 Conference is bringing its 2025 football media days to the Las Vegas Strip, with the highly anticipated event set to take place at Mandalay Bay from July 22-24.

Coaches and players from all 18 member schools will be in attendance. The event will be streamed live on the Big 10 Network, with additional details regarding the schedule and participating student-athletes to be announced later.

This move underscores the Big 10's continued expansion into Las Vegas following the conference's addition of four West Coast schools last year. The city is set to play an even more significant role in the Big 10's future, with plans to host the conference's women's basketball tournament in 2027 and the men's basketball tournament in 2028 at T-Mobile Arena.

Among the key participants in this year's media days is Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who recently guided the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff championship. His presence, along with other top coaches and players from the conference, is expected to draw significant attention as teams prepare for another competitive season.

Las Vegas continues to establish itself as a significant hub for college football events. This marks the third consecutive year that a power conference has selected the city for its media days. The Pac-12 was the first to do so in 2023, followed by the Big 12 in 2024.