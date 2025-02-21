Backstage Country

Scale The STRAT 2025: Join Team Coyote

Gear up for an unforgettable experience as Coyote takes on the heights, scaling The STRAT to raise awareness for the American Lung Association!

Slone Terranella
Scale the Strat 2025

The event takes place Sunday, February 23, 2025, at The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower in Las VegasNevada.

The event starts at 7:00 a.m. so please plan accordingly.

It’s not just a climb; it’s a mission! Join us as we ascend the iconic STRAT Tower to support the American Lung Association. Every step you take will make a difference in the fight against lung diseases.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of something incredible! Secure your spot by registering under TEAM COYOTE at ScaleTheSTRAT.com.

🔒 Limited Spots Available: Register with

TEAM COYOTE 107.9 HERE

Hurry, as space is limited!

There will be a DJ playing the best victory playlist at the top! Cool off, hydrate and listen to great tunes.

Let’s climb for a cause, conquer The STRAT, and make a lasting impact on lung health. Elevate with us and be part of this thrilling journey. See you at the top! 🏆🌟

Can't climb but still want to help?
Let Shawn Stevens climb for you! Click here to make a donation for Shawn and Team Coyote!

American Lung AssociationLas Vegas
