Why Jason Kelce Is Going To Be A Great Late-Night Host

Jason Kelce is trying out late-night television starting in early 2025.

Kelce announced his new show during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The show, called “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” will air on ESPN. The one-hour show will tape on five straight Friday nights beginning Jan. 3.

That schedule coincides with the last week of the NFL’s regular season and then the playoffs as well.

The show will be filmed in front of a live audience from Union Transfer in Philadelphia. The first four episodes will air at 1 a.m. starting January 4, with the final episode airing at 1:30 a.m. on February 1.

Why I Think Jason Kelce Is Going To Be Great

If you didn’t know, or if you’ve been living under a rock, Jason Kelce is one of the biggest names in football right now. After he retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, Kelce signed a multiyear contract with ESPN. He has appeared on “Monday Night Football” broadcasts all this season representing ESPN and Philadelphia well.

Since September of 2022, Jason and his brother (you may have heard of him, he’s pretty low-profile) Travis Kelce have hosted a podcast called “New Heights” together. It started as two brothers, both actively playing in the NFL, chatting about football and their upbringing. Since then, the podcast has exploded in popularity, especially after both brothers faced each other in the Super Bowl that very year.

All of this is to say that Jason Kelce is becoming very seasoned in broadcasting, announcing, and hosting. He is a charismatic dude with a large personality and an iconic presence. He’s made a name for himself by being incredibly well-spoken, but also for being incredibly real.

His initial moment of note in his football career came after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Kelce took to the Art Museum steps, clad in his Mummers best, and delivered one of the best speeches in sports history. At that moment, he cemented his legacy.

Kelce is funny, charismatic, and willing to make a fool of himself for a bit. He is knowledgeable about football after a college career and 13 seasons in the NFL. Plus, he’s had a lifelong passion for the sport. He will do just fine hosting a late-night show. In fact, I’m excited to see it!

Look out for “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” on ESPN starting in January 2025.

