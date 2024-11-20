Down The Rabbit Hole of Famous Paintings

Down The Rabbit Hole of Famous Paintings

Have you ever searched online for a topic and learned about something else completely random? You’re not alone! Let’s peek into Donnie’s mind and spiral down the rabbit hole of famous paintings, sports movies, and extracurricular activites.

Down The Rabbit Hole of Famous Paintings

Start your day off right by listening to The Andie Summers Show weekday mornings. They’ll make you feel good.

Meet The Andie Summers Show

Andie Summers

Andie Summers has been waking up country music fans in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties on 92.5 XTU since 1999. While Andie loves her job, she is most proud of her role as wife to Leonard, mother to Tori and Leonard, and dog-mom to their poodle Bob Ross.

Jeff Kurkjian

Jeff Kurkjian grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland and now is proud to call Philadelphia, home. He and his wife, Emily, just welcomed their baby girl, McKinley to the world. In his spare time, he loves to binge watch the latest shows and work on his own podcast called “Do What You Love.”

Donnie Black

Donnie Black is the Producer of The Andie Summers Show. His love for radio started way back when he was 8 years old when he would record his own radio shows on his cassette player in his bedroom. When he is not at work, he is listening to 90s boy bands, watching the same movies over and over.

Shannon Boyle

Shannon is the Assistant Producer of The Andie Summers Show. She started her radio career with 92.5 XTU as an intern for The Andie Summers Show. Shannon is Philly born & raised, when she isn’t rooting for the city, you can find her crafting and watching her favorite TV shows.

Follow The Andie Summers Show on Facebook and Instagram for more!

Shannon, the Assistant Producer for The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Coordinator at 92.5 XTU, is a graduate of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Her journey with the station began as an intern for The Andie Summers Show and has worked her way through the ranks for the past 4 years. Shannon is known for her articles covering and recapping 92.5 XTU station events, delivering the latest in celebrity gossip and country news, and contributing to The Andie Summers Show's daily podcasts.